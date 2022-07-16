SEVENTEEN’s agency makes a dark Twitter post, leaves CARATs guessing

SEVENTEEN’s agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, revived one of their previous marketing tactics to throw fans for a loop.
The 13-member act will be making a comeback with their repackaged album, SECTOR 17, on July 18. To keep the buzz going, the agency posted a clip from the music video without any music or captions.
The clip began doing the rounds in the CARAT fandom soon after. Fans, at first, believed that it was the work of an “intern” as it might have accidentally been posted. After a few others mentioned that they had done something similar, fans with a digital marketing background revealed that it was a dark post on Twitter.
Dark posts require brands to specify their target audience. Interestingly, these kinds of posts work very much like normal tweets, which means that people can like, retweet, share and comment. However, they do not appear on the brand’s timeline. The post can only be seen by the target audience that the brand has shared it with.
SEVENTEEN’s latest marketing tactic has fans excited
For third-generation K-pop group SEVENTEEN and its fandom, CARATs, 2022 has been an incredible year. All 13 members renewed their contracts with PLEDIS Entertainment and began a new era with their first English track, Darl+ing. Barely two months after their comeback with the full-length album Face the Sun, the group will be releasing more music.
SECTOR 17 is the group’s repackaged album of Face the Sun. The concept teasers released present a contrast to the concepts of Face the Sun. While the full-length album evokes power and a fierce aura, the repackage features softer, lighter, and more colorful tones.
While surfing Twitter on July 15, many CARATs came across a clip from, presumably, the title track WORLD’s music video. The clip had no sound which led to fans thinking that it was a mistake from the staff’s side.
However, a few CARATs then taught others that it looked like a dark post and was a marketing tactic that the agency had used during the HOME;RUN era. With less than two days to go until the release, it is safe to assume that the company wants to keep the momentum and buzz around SEVENTEEN’s new album going.
Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:
More about SECTOR 17, the upcoming repackaged album
SECTOR 17 will have four new tracks, the title track WORLD, 돌고 돌아 (Circles), CHEERS, and the Korean version of their second Japanese single, Fallin’ Flower. CHEERS by the Leaders unit, i.e. S.Coups, Hoshi, and Woozi, was pre-released on July 7. The addictive hook choreography and flute music quickly made it go viral.
SEVENTEEN will also continue their BE THE SUN world tour in August in North America after successfully wrapping up two days of concerts in Seoul. They will perform at 12 stops in North America between August and September, and then move to Asia in October.