Top 5 grueling ATEEZ choreographies: Fireworks, Pirate King, and more

ATEEZ is one of the most famous and upcoming bands in the K-pop industry. The brilliant boy group made its official debut on October 24, 2018, with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.

They have released eight Extended Plays (EPs) and one studio album in Korean until now. The boy band has also made contributions in Japanese with the release of their two studio albums and an EP.

ATEEZ has gained great success and praise thanks to their skills and talents. They have won numerous awards namely, the Next Generation Award, and Worldwide Fans' Choice at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019 and 2020. From highly synchronized choreography to on-the-top energetic performances in music videos, the group has left no stone unturned in entertaining their fans.

Let’s take a look at some of the most grueling choreographies of the eight-member band.

Top 5 grueling and jaw-dropping ATEEZ choreographies

A still of the K-pop boy band ATEEZ (Image via @ATEEZofficial/Twitter)

Good choreography has a huge impact on the overall performance of music videos and also shows the fans the efforts their idols are putting in for their performances. The eight-member boy band has successfully managed to appeal to its audience through their splendid, though grueling, choreography.

1) Say My Name

Right from the start, the music video for Say My Name draws viewers into the flow of the song. The suspenseful and groovy music fuels imagination and allows for deeper perception.

Hong Joong, who begins by free styling, is joined by other members who proceed to dance in a clear and uniform formation.

🪩🫧.semi-ia @AkiraElrien



In a concert drive-in of course you bring your song with the driving dance step.



@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 Only now i realized why Ateez performed with Say my name at the Korea Drive Festival.In a concert drive-in of course you bring your song with the driving dance step. Only now i realized why Ateez performed with Say my name at the Korea Drive Festival.In a concert drive-in of course you bring your song with the driving dance step. 😭@ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 https://t.co/3kKidmp41q

The throw of hands in the air and perfectly-coordinated jumps make the viewer delve into the majestic aura of the song. The chorus “Say my name” shows the amazing and gruelling choreography that requires a lot of constant effort.

2) Pirate king

Without wasting even a second, this song catches the viewer's attention right from the start. This upbeat and energetic track has some of the most dynamic moves K-pop fans have seen so far.

From member-focused angels to group formations, the choreography is simply immaculate.

산랑해 📌 @sansbub when ateez made pirate king mash up as the dance break in their performance with san as the centre when ateez made pirate king mash up as the dance break in their performance with san as the centre https://t.co/Z4PDDWdkVs

It is the mid-segment of Pirate King that draws the viewer deeper into the song as it makes sure that they see even the minutest of the details.

The footwork and the coordination in the song is what deserves much more attention than it usually gets.

3) THANXX

The three-minute track is filled with an incessant and sustained performance by the group. Members move in from one formation to the other to showcase their reflexes and speed.

However, especially noticeable is their switch from being highly flexible to their sturdy body jerks, all of which are extremely coordinated.

THANXX is a power-packed track from start to finish. Thus, making it one of the most exhausting and energy-consuming choreographies ATEEZ has been a part of.

Even the rap segment of the track showcases brilliance.

4) Hala Hala

ATEEZ served a dazzling performance in their Hala Hala music video. From top-notch footwork and graceful on-the-floor falls, the eight-member band gave it their all. The group's body jerks and coordinated moves are breathtaking and make one think of the group and their dedication to the same.

san pics @sanshinepics when san screams ATEEZ before the hala hala dance break, you know it's about do go down when san screams ATEEZ before the hala hala dance break, you know it's about do go down https://t.co/B9h9fWjOjG

This extremely tiring choreography put forward by ATEEZ stuns fans to date as the multi-talented band have mastered the formations of the track.

ATINYs cannot get over the perfectly synchronized and flawless hand-leg coordination set out by the members.

5) Fireworks

There is not a single moment when viewers don’t get the urge to groove to this song. Fireworks starts with upbeat music and moves to a fast-paced zone. The members showcase their stamina and determination by dancing to the tunes of this high-spirited track.

The boys give an extremely active, vibrant, and power-packed performance. The choreography involves instant switches, multiple formations, and backbreaking moves that require a lot of effort.

One jump after another seems impossible, but not for these artists who do it with great ease. The sitting-on-the-floor moves especially capture the essence of the song and reflect on the tiresome aspect of Fireworks.

