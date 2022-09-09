"Not only summer, but Artist of all seasons," fans celebrate BTS' Jung Kook's 'Artist of the Summer' win

One of the biggest trendsetters of this generation, Jeon Jung Kook has another title to his name. The South Korean mega group’s maknae was awarded the title of Audacy's 2022 "Artist of the Summer."

The singer was up against some of the most formidable competitors, who included American artists, K-pop groups, and solo acts. Since the win, the Euphoria singer has joined the ranks of Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson, who were named "Artist of the Summer" in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Fans took to social media to congratulate and celebrate the singer on his win. One fan even went on to say that he was "not only summer, but artist of all seasons."

ﾐ ♡ ²² ﾐ @ayjk97 Knetizens reaction to jungkook sharing his win at audacy artist of the summer finding him cute is so endearing



7. Congratulations, not only summer, but artists of all seasons Knetizens reaction to jungkook sharing his win at audacy artist of the summer finding him cute is so endearing 7. Congratulations, not only summer, but artists of all seasons https://t.co/dYveANFcHz

Audacy celebrated the win by dedicating a day to Jung Kook

Audacy is a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company based in Philadelphia. Its services include radio broadcasting, podcasting, digital marketing, live entertainment, music, sports, and news. With 235 radio stations, the company is now America's third-largest podcaster and the country's second-largest radio company.

Audacy @Audacy



Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won't want to miss any of the fun!



Get ready with Audacy's BTS Radio: 🥁 Drum roll please... Your #AudacyAOTS WINNER is... @BTS_twt 's #Jungkook !!!Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won't want to miss any of the fun!Get ready with Audacy's BTS Radio: auda.cy/BTSRadioTW 🥁 Drum roll please... Your #AudacyAOTS WINNER is... 👑 @BTS_twt's #Jungkook!!! 👑Celebrate with us on Sat, 9/10 as we dedicate our Twitter to him for the entire day! You won't want to miss any of the fun! 💜 👉 Get ready with Audacy's BTS Radio: auda.cy/BTSRadioTW https://t.co/HjMRMh4oJX

In lieu of the win, the broadcasting giant announced that they would be dedicating an entire day to the singer. The winner of the contest was announced by the organizers on Twitter, who later promised a huge celebration for the same.

They took to social media to announce Jung Kook Day and said in a post:

"Join us on Saturday, September 10, as we dedicate our entire Twitter feed to him! You don't want to miss out on any of the excitement!"

The winner was chosen through online voting and the BTS singer won by a landslide. Overjoyed by the support of his fans, the singer took to Instagram to show his gratitude.

He reshared Audacy’s post along with the caption, “So happy to hear about the Artist of the Summer @Audacy! I love you ARMY!”

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the artist and celebrate 'Jung Kook Day.' They went all out with praise for BTS' youngest and reminded everyone of all the achievements the singer has under his belt.

✰ @mostsuccessfuI jungkook sharing audacy awards over his 300 achievements when it’s the one jjks worked hard to him win, talking about china projects. he loves jjks so much i just know he’s proud of how supportive we are to him 🥺 jungkook sharing audacy awards over his 300 achievements when it’s the one jjks worked hard to him win, talking about china projects. he loves jjks so much i just know he’s proud of how supportive we are to him 🥺

The nominees for the 2022 Artist of the Summer included a few other BTS members, including j-hope, Jimin and V. It also had names like Harry Styles, Justin Beiber, Beyonce, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion. Among them, the singer came out as the winner due to the overwhelming support of his fans.

More about the Jung Kook

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers “Left and Right” has surpassed 240M streams on Spotify. Jungkook is now the fastest Korean and K-pop soloist to reach this milestone. “Left and Right” has surpassed 240M streams on Spotify. Jungkook is now the fastest Korean and K-pop soloist to reach this milestone. https://t.co/27PERsamfo

Jung Kook is currently booked and very busy with various projects. His recent collaboration with Charlie Puth is still the talk of the town, with the song reigning charts worldwide.

He is also working on a photo-folio that shook the internet, and while the singer has been mostly absent from social media, fans are eager to see what comes next for this talented artist.

Apart from winning the Audacy title, the singer appeared on the cover of "THE NETIZENS REPORT" in July 2022 as the most famous K-pop idol in America. He appeared alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Hollywood celebrity-businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave