"Adorable!": Fans react to Jung Kook and Charlie Puth's wholesome interaction in BTS video for Left and Right

Global superstars BTS’ Jung Kook and American singer Charlie Puth created ripples on the internet with their collaborative track Left and Right. Soaring past 100 million views on YouTube, the groovy tune has been a hit summer bop with millions of fans vibing to it.

The much-anticipated behind-the-scenes video for the collaborative track featuring both the international stars was recently uploaded to YouTube. Charlie Puth and BTS' Jung Kook can be seen having fun on various music sets and enjoying the shoot. At one point, the former hilariously complained of back problems due to a tricky scene cut.

Fans around the world tuned in to see the two musicians interact and shared their favorite moments and pictures from the behind-the-scenes video. One fan commented:

"Adorable! Love the collab."

BTS' Jung Kook and Charlie Puth have fun in behind-the-scenes video for Left and Right

On July 14, 2022, Charlie Puth released the behind-the-scenes making of the music video Left and Right. Showing off their adorable chemistry, the interactions between the two singers are certainly taking up every corner of the minds of fans.

While making the video, the two world-wide superstars spent time mixing tunes and beatboxing on the spot while snapping their fingers to the beat in an on-set car.

The two singers also blew some raspberries and demonstrated how BTS' Jung Kook prepared some extreme close-up shots for the official music video. Charlie Puth said:

“We did some really close-up scenes, very close-up of his eyes..aaahh!.”

For the music video’s unique overhead shots, the Left and Right singer stood on a spinning board. In the behind-the-scenes video, Charlie Puth jokes about how the board gave them a crick in their necks as they stood with their backs against each other:

"We just spun on a tiny circle, me and Jung Kook, and there was a point where we were leaning our heads on each other’s heads, and I think we both developed back problems early on for the shoot, so that’s exciting."

Charlie Puth also stated that BTS' Jung Kook joked around and even mocked him for groaning while receiving a nice neck massage on set.

The video also shows the scene where BTS' Jung Kook was seen hanging onto the hood of the car in the official music video and how the team used a large green screen to capture the on-road car scene.

𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙠𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 @GoldenJKUnivers “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jungkook debuts at #1 on Worldwide iTunes. “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jungkook debuts at #1 on Worldwide iTunes. https://t.co/jSorly33yX

Towards the end of the three-minute video, both singers were seen taking pictures on set to capture the beautiful and fun-filled memories they created together.

Fan reactions

Upon seeing the behind-the-scenes video, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the duo’s adorable interaction. Many also remarked that Jung Kook’s 90 degree bow after completing the filming process was absolutely heartwarming.

TheMe «\» @theiismee @billboard @jungkook_nyc Oh! our Jungkook is so cool and comfortable working with Charlie. So good to see them together @billboard @jungkook_nyc Oh! our Jungkook is so cool and comfortable working with Charlie. So good to see them together 😊

Rosemarie Santos @Rosemar06844302 🥰 @billboard Love the song. This is cuteness overload. Jungkook is so humble and bowing 90 degrees shows lots of respect. @billboard Love the song. This is cuteness overload. Jungkook is so humble and bowing 90 degrees shows lots of respect. 💜🥰💜🐰

Meanwhile, the collaborative track had peaked at #1 on iTunes Top Songs on June 25, in at least 93 countries, including the United States, France, Canada, Denmark and Sweden. The official music video for Left and Right currently boasts 106 million views on YouTube and ranks #4 as the Global Top Music Video.

