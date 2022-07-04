Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jung Kook might have played lovers in Left and Right music video, hints the former's Insta story

Charlie Puth has hinted that the theories surrounding BTS’ Jung Kook and him playing lovers in the Left and Right music video might be true. The Light Switch singer posted a screenshot of a YouTube comment under the collaboration music video that touched upon cinematography and portrayals of same-s*x relationships.

The American singer-songwriter shared the comment on his Instagram story with a few emojis. It has now become a topic of discussion in the BTS fandom that Charlie Puth has indirectly confirmed that the Left and Right music video shows him and the K-pop idol as lovers.

🍡 @jkssope CHARLIE PUTH SAID HIM AND JUNGKOOK WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP IN THE MV LMAOAOSKDJDHHJDHDH CHARLIE PUTH SAID HIM AND JUNGKOOK WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP IN THE MV LMAOAOSKDJDHHJDHDH https://t.co/pjEAikV5y2

“I’d make him my fake boyfriend too”: Fans react to Charlie Puth hinting at Left and Right music video with BTS’ Jung Kook being about gay lovers

jungkook.97 wife @jkno1fan i really get charlie puth if i was ever on a song with jungkook id make him be my fake boyfriend too i really get charlie puth if i was ever on a song with jungkook id make him be my fake boyfriend too

After multiple rounds of teasing, Charlie Puth finally released the much-awaited collaboration with BTS’ Jung Kook titled Left and Right. The song was about missing a loved one and how their memories continued to plague them even after getting a supposed love therapy.

The music video showed the American singer-songwriter at a therapy session, singing and thinking about his loved one - which fans believed was possibly BTS’ Jung Kook. Since the release of the music video, a chunk of ARMYs have commented that it gave them BL (or Boy Love/gay) vibes. It seems now that Charlie Puth has accepted this viewpoint too.

On July 3, the Attention singer posted an Instagram story with a YouTube comment by Brian Latimer. The netizen pointed out the incredible blend of contrasting themes, such as left and right, the colors green and pink or red as they are on the opposite side of the color wheel.

The netizen then added his “assumption” saying that he loved the idea of normalizing two men thinking of each other romantically. Latimer ended the comment with “I’m all for normalizing this,” right next to which Charlie Puth added a wide smile and sunglasses emoji.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons charlie reposted someone's youtube comment where they assumed that the 'left and right' mv was about two guys occupying each other's minds,, pretty obvious but still !! charlie reposted someone's youtube comment where they assumed that the 'left and right' mv was about two guys occupying each other's minds,, pretty obvious but still !! https://t.co/NiPTVP4gn9

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons the 'left and right' concept being shown through opposite colors was so cool, by the way. the pink/green, black/white... pretty! the 'left and right' concept being shown through opposite colors was so cool, by the way. the pink/green, black/white... pretty! https://t.co/wDdwj3DnVW

The Instagram story has led many to believe that the American singer-songwriter confirmed the Left and Right music video to be about homose*ual lovers. They took to Twitter to celebrate and even pointed out subtle hints that had already teased about the duo being gay in the music video. One such hint was Left and Right releasing in Pride Month, i.e., June.

Fans even found an interview clip of Charlie Puth, where he went speechless after describing Jung Kook as “a very attractive human.”

brynn 🛹 @jangkkeuz not jungkook being charlie puth’s gay awakening not jungkook being charlie puth’s gay awakening 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/FrwVOxttzN

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

venus ‹ | › @itsanotherscar so charlie puth basically said:



"i'm not gay but i can be gay for jungkook" so charlie puth basically said:"i'm not gay but i can be gay for jungkook"

ᵕ.ᵕ STREAM 'MORE'🃏♡ @kooksmiles_ ..well then congratulations to Charlie for having jungkook as his gay awakening lmaoosdfhkdb Oh so Charlie Puth confirmed that him and jungkook were occupying eo's mind in the left and right mv..well then congratulations to Charlie for having jungkook as his gay awakening lmaoosdfhkdb Oh so Charlie Puth confirmed that him and jungkook were occupying eo's mind in the left and right mv😭😭..well then congratulations to Charlie for having jungkook as his gay awakening lmaoosdfhkdb😭 https://t.co/oNaGeR5DEv

archive @naeviskoos left and right jungkook charlie puth gay mv

left and right jungkook charlie puth gay mvhttps://t.co/4ZDtYUuZpF

M ❖ @byulyisupremacy im obsessed with charlie puth and jungkook being gay in that music video. like yes! that was not gay fetishization at all. thank you. just men singing about missing each other and showing up everywhere in their daily lives as a vivid memory. that was actually good? thank you im obsessed with charlie puth and jungkook being gay in that music video. like yes! that was not gay fetishization at all. thank you. just men singing about missing each other and showing up everywhere in their daily lives as a vivid memory. that was actually good? thank you

lighthouse ghost woozi @vinyljihoon apparently the jungkook charlie puth song is gay? good for jk! i still will not be listening to it because charlie puth goes against my personal morals. apparently the jungkook charlie puth song is gay? good for jk! i still will not be listening to it because charlie puth goes against my personal morals.

isak⁷🃏🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @plantnamgi 🍡 @jkssope CHARLIE PUTH SAID HIM AND JUNGKOOK WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP IN THE MV LMAOAOSKDJDHHJDHDH CHARLIE PUTH SAID HIM AND JUNGKOOK WERE IN A RELATIONSHIP IN THE MV LMAOAOSKDJDHHJDHDH https://t.co/pjEAikV5y2 charlie puth gets a point for asking jungkook to sing a gay song with him. i'll put our past behind us for this one twitter.com/jkssope/status… charlie puth gets a point for asking jungkook to sing a gay song with him. i'll put our past behind us for this one twitter.com/jkssope/status…

audrey⁷🃏 @discoseokie charlie puth wrote himself a gay mv with jungkook he thinks he's us charlie puth wrote himself a gay mv with jungkook he thinks he's us

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth opened up about the collaboration in a previous interview. He shared that he was the first one to approach BTS’ Jung Kook, and that it felt very “natural,” taking into account their years-long musical relationship.

Left and Right was a much-anticipated collaboration. The song was released on June 24, and it has already accumulated 75 million views on YouTube. On the day of its release, the song topped the iTunes chart in 93 regions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far