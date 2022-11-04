HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won reveals military enlistment plans for other BTS members have not been finalized yet

On November 3, HYBE's CEO Park Ji-won discussed BTS and HYBE’s third-quarter earnings, profits, and military plans for other BTS members.

Jin is expected to enlist in the military by the end of the year or early next year, which in turn will affect HYBE’s proportion of sales as well.

“Margin pressure will intensify next year as the proportion of BTS' sales decreases and other artists' sales increase.”

Following Jin’s military enlistment, other BTS members are expected to release their solo albums as well. HYBE’s CEO hopes to reconvene BTS as a group by 2025, but military enlistment plans for other members have not yet been finalized.

BTS members SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are predicted to release solo albums next year

DuckToDate⁷ — slow — @DuckToDate

— RM plans to release a solo album soon

— SUGA, Jimin, V and JK are expected to release a solo album next year

— HYBE hopes to resume BTS' activities as a whole by 2025

— schedule for the other members to enlist in the military, except for Jin, has not been decided yet — RM plans to release a solo album soon— SUGA, Jimin, V and JK are expected to release a solo album next year— HYBE hopes to resume BTS' activities as a whole by 2025— schedule for the other members to enlist in the military, except for Jin, has not been decided yet 📰— RM plans to release a solo album soon— SUGA, Jimin, V and JK are expected to release a solo album next year— HYBE hopes to resume BTS' activities as a whole by 2025— schedule for the other members to enlist in the military, except for Jin, has not been decided yet https://t.co/1VmlbLSY3n

Bangtan announced their plans to take a break from group activities at this year’s Festa dinner. Shortly after that, the group’s rapper and dancer j-hope released his solo album, Jack In The Box, on July 15, which included the pre-release track MORE and title track Arson.

Jin was the next member to release his debut single album, The Astronaut, on October 28, as a parting gift for ARMYs. The single is a collaboration with Coldplay and was well-received by fans across the world.

Finally, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that Bangtan's leader RM will be releasing his first solo album and third solo work on November 25. It is rumored that RM will collaborate with American rapper and producer Pharrell Williams, though that has not been confirmed yet.

Now, in a fresh development, HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won has revealed that the remaining four members of Bangtan will release their solo albums next year.

While SUGA will release his first solo album and third overall, Bangtan's youngest members Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are all set to debut their first-ever solo work.

Cheryl Porter @CHERYLP0427 @BIGHIT_INFO

Taehyung and Jimin have 4....

I cannot believe the Billions of Dollars and World recognition Korea is willing to lose....

I dont want you to have to go!!! If your choice but not because it's mandatory. ... @BTS_twt _Jungguk @BTS_twt In my oponion....You have 5 years to enlistTaehyung and Jimin have 4....I cannot believe the Billions of Dollars and World recognition Korea is willing to lose....I dont want you to have to go!!! If your choice but not because it's mandatory. ... @BIGHIT_INFO @BTS_twt_Jungguk @BTS_twt In my oponion....You have 5 years to enlistTaehyung and Jimin have 4....I cannot believe the Billions of Dollars and World recognition Korea is willing to lose....I dont want you to have to go!!! If your choice but not because it's mandatory. ...😭😭😭😭

This statement was made in response to a question asked about Jung Kook’s military enlistment plans, who is not only the maknae (youngest) of the group but also five years younger than Jin.

HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won declined to give a definite response, claiming:

“We will discuss with the artist and make a decision, and proceed according to various implementation plans.”

It is believed that members who have released their albums will enlist in the military, with their solo releases serving as a parting gift for ARMYs.

All the Bangtan members will complete their solo activities by 2023, following which they will enlist in 2024, and reconvene as a group in 2025.

HYBE revealed they have suffered a 7.6 percent drop in operating profit for the third quarter of 2022, warning stakeholders that profits will drop next year as well as BTS members will enlist in the military as they account for 65 percent of sales for the company.

However, HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won revealed that the company plans to diversify its artist portfolio by launching at least four new groups in 2023, and focusing on changing trends.

P Kulkarni @bangtanp613 @BIGHIT_INFO @BTS_twt Jk has probably decided when to go like not the exact month or so but at east the timeframe. He’s an adult he knows how to make decisions but I feel like the ceo didn’t want to say clear cut what jungkook has said before him having a first word at it. Even with jin, after he ++ @BIGHIT_INFO @BTS_twt Jk has probably decided when to go like not the exact month or so but at east the timeframe. He’s an adult he knows how to make decisions but I feel like the ceo didn’t want to say clear cut what jungkook has said before him having a first word at it. Even with jin, after he ++

HYBE also revealed that the company’s other major artists TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN will be hosting bigger concerts with newly launched groups LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans taking their first steps towards the global stage as well.

BTS RM might collaborate with Cherry Filter

𝗥𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗔 • MC NAMJOON 🎤 @rmnewsdata ] 'Solo Debut' BTS RM collaborates with 'Romantic Cat' Cherry Filter



RM, the leader of the "Global Idol" group BTS, collaborated with the band Cherry Filter. According to an E-Daily report on the 4th, RM will include a song completed in collaboration with Cherry Filter in + ] 'Solo Debut' BTS RM collaborates with 'Romantic Cat' Cherry FilterRM, the leader of the "Global Idol" group BTS, collaborated with the band Cherry Filter. According to an E-Daily report on the 4th, RM will include a song completed in collaboration with Cherry Filter in + [📰] 'Solo Debut' BTS RM collaborates with 'Romantic Cat' Cherry FilterRM, the leader of the "Global Idol" group BTS, collaborated with the band Cherry Filter. According to an E-Daily report on the 4th, RM will include a song completed in collaboration with Cherry Filter in + https://t.co/WVPZmO7RtC

On November 4, there were reports that RM will be collaborating with the band Cherry Filter known for their popular songs Sweet Little Kitty, Flying Duck, and Come to Me.

As the reports gained attention, BIG HIT MUSIC released a brief statement requesting everyone to wait until further notice.

Fans also noticed that the Mono singer was listening to Cherry Filter a lot this year. Earlier this year, he shared an Instagram story where he shared he was listening to Cherry Filter’s Happy Day and in the recent Run BTS, Flying Yoga special episode he was singing Flying Duck.

RM’s album is set to release on November 25.

Poll : 0 votes