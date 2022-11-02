Running Man featuring BTS’ Jin announces new air date

The much-anticipated Running Man episode with BTS’ Jin has a new broadcast date. On November 2, 2022, SBS announced that the episode was rescheduled for release on November 6 at 5 pm KST.

The Running Man episode featuring BTS’ Jin was originally supposed to air on October 30. Itaewon's Halloween disaster on the night of October 29 led to the show and plenty of other K-pop comebacks, and more to be canceled. South Korea is also undergoing a period of national mourning through November 5.

Ahead of military enlistment, BTS’ Jin returns to classic variety show Running Man after 6+ years

SBS’ Running Man is a decade-old popular variety show that is billed as a classic for Korean viewers. It has won 20+ awards since its inception and is seen as a benchmark for aspiring entertainers, hosts and comedians.

The show played an important part in fuelling the illustrious careers of veteran TV personalities like Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Song Ji-hyo, and Ji Suk-jin.

BTS has featured on Running Man twice. The first feature was a solo guest appearance from leader RM in episode 265, which was released in September 2015.

The second feature was as an entire group nearly seven years ago in May 2016. It was way before the septet entered the global music market.

Having Jin return to the show after years of no solo variety show activities by any BTS member, raised high expectations from the episode.

With host Ji Suk-jin, Running Man episode 626 will showcase the contrasting lives of two people named the same as Suk-jin. Seok-jin and Suk-jin are only different in their romanizations but are written with the same vowels and consonants in the Korean language.

BTS’ Jin ensures enough content for ARMYs before enlisting for his military service duties

Since BIGHIT MUSIC announced BTS’ decision to join the military with Jin as the first member to enlist, the Epiphany singer is now doing his best to spend time with ARMYs. He became the second member to make his solo debut with a track co-written by Coldplay, titled The Astronaut.

Promotions for The Astronaut were unlike any other ARMYs were used to. BTS’ Jin flew to Buenos Aires to perform the song live for the first time with Coldplay at their Music of the Spheres concert.

He also recently sat down with GQ for a hilarious 10 Essentials video, revealing some fun secrets.

While those were part of international activities, back in South Korea, Jin was announced to be a guest for Running Man’s latest episode. It created ripples in the fandom as it marked the first time BTS or its members were going to be seen on the variety show in years.

The episode was pushed back to November 6, 2022, as a mark of respect for the victims of the Itaewon tragedy.

Official schedules aside, the past few week has also seen BTS’ Jin much more active on Weverse. Although he has a rich history of having fun on the platform, his daily comments on fans’ posts made many ARMYs emotional, leaving them convinced that the idol was trying to spend as much time with them as possible.

karma / edtwt (married to dana) ☃️ @cals4jimin jin being way more active on weverse than normal makes me wanna cry :/ jin being way more active on weverse than normal makes me wanna cry :/

Military service details for Jin are not out yet. The agency shared that the idol will enlist sometime after his promotions for The Astronaut.

Poll : 0 votes