“He truly understands music”: BTS RM lavishes praise on Bang PD for nurturing the group’s musical talent

In a recent 'Artists on Artists' podcast interview with American rapper and record producer Pharrell Williams, BTS RM praised the group's producer for allowing them the creative freedom to pursue their own music.

BTS's leader believes that the group's massive success is possible because Bang PD prioritized an artist's voice and creative freedom over the strictures of a traditional K-pop idol system. He mentioned:

“But I think for my case, my label and Mr. Bang, CEO of our label…I think he was different. Because he is actually producer and truly understands music.”

BTS RM believes Bang PD allowed them to maintain human touch in their music

🎼𝅘𝅥♫𝅘𝅥 𝄂 shiela⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ (slow coz busy irl) @doshielasol



gotta love the man who consistenly shows up & take photos/ videos like a proud dad the fact that bang pd has been present in bts' (and now txt's too) local & international schedules whenever available proves that his relationship with his artists goes beyond than just business

Bang PD, also known by his real name Bang Shi-hyuk, is not only BIG HIT MUSIC and HYBE’s founder but also BTS’ producer.

Fans are aware that BTS’ ace producer was impressed by leader RM’s raw talent and fiery rapping skills and decided to make BTS centered around him.

BTS RM told the music magazine that he was lucky to have met Bang PD, who gave them the freedom to develop their musical talents and skills and helped them keep a human touch to their music.

BTS RM revealed that producer Bang PD has always placed a high value on producers and engineers, focusing on the quality of the septet's music rather than going by the rulebook of a traditional K-pop system.

According to the Mono singer, this allowed BTS to solely focus on the positive aspects of the K-pop training system, such as putting the emphasis on good quality content, technique, and making it more humane and relatable. BTS RM said:

“We always try to emphasize that we are humans, and you’re a human. I’m just a human who makes music and performs in front of other people.”

ARMYs lauded Bang PD for prioritizing BTS and allowing them to develop their natural musical talents.

aristronaut 𖧵⁷ RM3 👩🏽‍🚀☄️ @clown4txtannies
@fruitydanish @sinbethemoon @BTSOriented If you have watched any of their old contents you will see heck just watch their first documentary on YouTube, bang pd mentions there how he always wants them to be honest, if they can't be honest with themselves and their music they should reevaluate

Sam⁷ @BTSOriented
Am I really listening to Joon talking about BH, Bang PD and how different it is from the kpop system... to Pharrell Williams... on a Rolling Stone podcast

Bang PD has launched two successful boy groups BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER in his tenure as a producer and created the massive empire HYBE , acquiring several other artists under it.

When it was decided to make BIG HIT MUSIC a public company, Bang PD stepped down as chairman to focus on what he really loved, i.e., music production.

Bang PD has been actively working on LE SSERAFIM and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s music as well as BTS' group and solo projects.

Lyss⁷💫🏖️👩🏼‍🚀 @PhoenixStar73
@BTSOriented It's time ppl get educated about this. I'm glad he's doing it

What are BTS members upto?

memes n bts archive and stuff @bangtannrkive
bts ytc yet to come busan concert ot7 shot ma city dancing together

BIG HIT MUSIC announced on October 17, 2022, that BTS members would join the military starting with Jin.

BTS’ Jin released his debut single album The Astronaut on October 28, 2022, in collaboration with Coldplay.

Prior to that, BTS’ j-hope released his first album and second solo work Jack In The Box on July 15 with the pre-release track MORE and Arson.

Following two mixtapes, BTS RM, will be the third member to release his first solo album. The album will be released on November 25, 2022, and it's possible that Pharrell Williams, an American rapper and producer, will collaborate with him as well, though this is yet to be confirmed.

According to a new update, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will all release solo albums in 2023.

