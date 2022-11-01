'RM3 is coming' trends as agency confirms BTS’ RM solo release, ARMYs get ready to celebrate

ARMYs had a great start to November as BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed reports of the solo album release of BTS’ RM, aka Kim Nam-joon.

On November 1, 2022, JTBC News reported that the BTS leader will be releasing his album this month, likely on November 25. This generated incredible enthusiasm among fans, who trended 'RM3 is coming' on Twitter.

A source from BIGHIT MUSIC responded to the report that RM was indeed going to be the next member to release solo music. The agency stated:

“RM will be releasing a solo album, and he is currently in preparations.”

Although the agency did not mention any official release date or hinted that JTBC News’ date was confirmed, the majority of fans believe November 25 to be the date of release.

BTS’ RM to release solo album next, fans in anticipation of a potential collaboration

Ever since news about the BTS leader’s solo album was reported, ‘RM3 is coming’ has been trending on Twitter. Adding to the excitement is the fact that BTS’ RM has treated fans to behind-the-scenes, music equipment, and studio pictures through Instagram stories for months. The ARMY fandom will finally see it all come to fruition by presumably the end of this month.

Given that November 2022 began on an exciting note with news about BTS’ RM’s upcoming album and is expected to end with the release of the same, fans dug up the rapper-songwriter’s past mentions of his work-in-progress solo album to get some hints about the release.

This will be the idol’s first solo release in four years after the hit album mono, which dropped in 2018.

Take a look at some fans' reactions below:

z the astronaut 🧑‍🚀 @punnyjoonie me at the RM3 announcement like he hasn't been posting pics of the studio and audio files and said the story of his twenties is coming

me at the RM3 announcement like he hasn't been posting pics of the studio and audio files and said the story of his twenties is cominghttps://t.co/nr22Df6lcH

🫦 rm3 is coming loops 🌱 @loopsofnj Namjoon has been constantly updating us about his music, from his own studio, even from way back in April on VLive to literally a few days ago on mono anniversary



I'M SO EXCITED

RM3 IS COMING Namjoon has been constantly updating us about his music, from his own studio, even from way back in April on VLive to literally a few days ago on mono anniversaryI'M SO EXCITEDRM3 IS COMING https://t.co/XAOfrYyiN9

anju⁷✰🧑‍🚀 @jjksceo So excited I just woke up to RM3 IS COMING . What a way to start a beautiful daySo excited I just woke up to RM3 IS COMING . What a way to start a beautiful day 😌 So excited https://t.co/JteVhgDCqL

²⁰⁰RM Global Union⁷₁₂₃ RM3 IS COMING 💥 @RMGlobalUnion We got it tough, but RM3 IS COMING apparently sooner than expected!!! We got it tough, but RM3 IS COMING apparently sooner than expected!!!

In a recent Weverse Live on July 21, BTS’ RM mentioned the overall themes of his upcoming album. He shared that it would be based upon his experiences when he was 28 or 29 years old. In another Instagram story posted recently, he shared that the album will be all about his twenties from 2019 to 2022.

He drew parallels with his 2018 mixtape mono (which gave fans a no-skip album with Seoul, moonchild, uhgood, everythingoes, tokyo, forever rain and badbye), saying that it was about RM when he was 24 or 25.

🫦 rm3 is coming loops 🌱 @loopsofnj "RM's mono was just me during that time. 2017 and 2018. It was me when I was 24 or 25 years old. The one that is going to come out now is me when I wad 28 or 29 years old."



RM3 IS COMING

"RM's mono was just me during that time. 2017 and 2018. It was me when I was 24 or 25 years old. The one that is going to come out now is me when I wad 28 or 29 years old."RM3 IS COMINGhttps://t.co/1rbTlPMw2o

Additionally, in an April 2022 V LIVE, the BTS leader garnered attention when he shared that he invited “really interesting and unexpected people” for the album. The comment has once again started doing the rounds on social media under RM3 is coming. It has also left fans wondering about the artist collaborations they can expect in the album.

🫦 rm3 is coming loops 🌱 @loopsofnj "About the new playlist, I'm getting ready and I'm working on it. I'm inviting really interesting and unexpected people to my album."



Who do you think will be on RM3?



RM3 IS COMING

"About the new playlist, I'm getting ready and I'm working on it. I'm inviting really interesting and unexpected people to my album."Who do you think will be on RM3? RM3 IS COMINGhttps://t.co/l11ubW1dRx

Considering RM featured on alternative rock band Balming Tigers SEXY NUKIM recently, ARMYs have high expectations of who the next artist to work with the BTS leader could be.

In recent news, BTS’ RM and j-hope expressed their support to W magazine’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Love Your W, by making a surprise appearance at the event on October 28.

There, BTS' RM performed SEXY NUKIM with Balming Tigers amidst a crowd of music and fashion industry professionals along with fellow K-pop artists such as SHINee’s KEY, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, among others.

