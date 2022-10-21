"Praying it's real": Fans yearn for BTS RM x Pharrell Collab as former receives gifts from 'Happy' singer

Pharrell Williams wooed BTS RM with gifts from his merchandise and ARMYs believe a collab is in the works.

Recently, BTS RM shared an Instagram story revealing the gifts from American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer Pharrell Williams. The BTS singer received a sweatshirt and sneakers from Adidas’ collaboration with Pharrell’s company Humanrace. The knitted ribbing on the top of the shoes read “injong,” which means race in Korean, on both sides. It reportedly costs a whopping $220 USD.

BTS RM also received a letter from Pharell, which stated they were happy to give the Mono singer new presents made from sustainably farmed cotton.

The letter read,

"Rm, Enjoy the newest collection of Pharrell's Humarace Premium Basics, made from sustainably farmed cotton."

Pharrell Williams' gifts and letter to RM (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

BTS’ leader shared the story on his personal Instagram and tagged Pharrell Williams’ Instagram account, fuelling the collab rumors.

Fans are “praying real hard” that the collab news turns out to be true.

²⁰⁰☔️ @kiIlforknj i forgot abt the potential pharrell x rm collab, praying it’s real i forgot abt the potential pharrell x rm collab, praying it’s real

BTS RM revealed that American rapper Pharrell Williams is one of his idols; fans go gaga over possible collaboration

BTS RM previously revealed that he is a big fan of Pharrell Williams and considers him one of his biggest idols. They first met at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and leader RM couldn’t stop raving about him.

He revealed he was overwhelmed when he met Pharrell and believes he is the s*xiest man on earth with an amazing voice. At the time, Pharrell had proposed a collaboration as well, and the BTS singer said that it would be a “real honour” if that happens.

RM has even sampled Pharrell Williams’ music in the past. One of his tracks, Do You, was sampled from Major Lazer by Aerosol Can (ft. Pharrell Williams).

ARMYs are excited about this potential collab and have taken to social media to express their views.

namjinminhopejivkook🇧🇩 @Miftahool00 @mhereonlyforbts damn bruh i'm so nervous..... fingers crossed hopefully this rumor gonna be true @mhereonlyforbts damn bruh i'm so nervous..... fingers crossed hopefully this rumor gonna be true 😭😭😭💜💜💜

Mu⁷ @130613fate Streets are saying new collab with Namjoon, Jungkook and Pharrell !!!! Streets are saying new collab with Namjoon, Jungkook and Pharrell !!!! https://t.co/rDVYVvIwMI

Interestingly, back in June, Pharrell Williams gave a cryptic response to a fan when asked about his collaboration with BTS. He also follows the group’s official Instagram account.

BTS member RM has also revealed in past interviews that he wants to collaborate with the Happy singer.

BTS has collaborated with multiple artists this year

The K-pop group has a long list when it comes to collab tracks. Earlier this year, they collaborated with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg on the track Bad Decisions.

Jin, who is leaving for his mandatory military enlistment, is set to launch his solo release in collaboration with British band Coldplay. On October 20, Big Hit Music announced that Jin’s new solo single, The Astronaut, was co-written by the BTS singer and Coldplay. BTS and Coldplay previously worked together on the track My Universe.

In June 2022, Charlie Puth and BTS' Jung Kook released their collab single Left And Right. BTS' rapper SUGA worked with K-pop artist PSY as the producer of the latter's track That That, released in April.

BTS will be enlisting in the military starting with the oldest member, Jin. The group will reconvene in 2025 after all the members complete their enlistment.

Poll : 0 votes