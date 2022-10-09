BTS RM has the most unique way of thanking ARMYs for their TFMA 2022 Daesang win

BTS RM always comes up with interesting ways to show his gratitude towards ARMYs. Either he writes long, eloquent writing pieces that make fans emotional, or he puts up photos of himself expressing his regard.

BTS recently attended The Fact Music Awards 2022 (TFMA 2022) and won seven major awards. Leader RM immediately took to Weverse to thank ARMYs for their continued love and support and posted a “Thank You” message for fans from the bathtub.

Naturally, BTS RM’s photo sent ARMYs into a frenzy on social media, and #Namjoon soon started trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their hilarious reactions to BTS RM’s photo.

BTS RM’s post invites the best reactions from the fanbase

To show his appreciation to ARMYs, the leader of BTS posted a photo of his toes in the bathtub while making a “Korean heart” with his fingers, as his other hand clicked the photo.

As is typical of the fandom, some ARMYs took to the social media platform to make memes out of the incident. However, another section of the fanbase continued to tweet about some interesting details from the singer's bathroom, including Dory the fish from Disney Pixar films Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

One fan jokingly posted a tweet with an edited picture of BTS RM's original post with the words “FINDING NAMU,” possibly a wordplay on the first half of rapper's Korean name, "Namjoon," and the titular character from Finding Nemo. Other ARMYs found it hilarious and continued with their own meme referencing posts.

Additionally, few fans have been hoping that BTS RM will continue to thank them in such an eccentric manner in the future as well.

The septet recently attended The Fact Music Awards 2022, but they skipped the red carpet and landed straight for the main event.

This was the first time in three years that The Fact Music Awards 20222 were conducted in the offline mode. BTS grabbed seven awards, including their fifth consecutive Daesang (Grand Prize), and performed their latest songs Yet to Come and For Youth at the show.

BTS RM’s heartwarming speech earns at 2022 The Fact Music Awards earned brownie points among fans

Since announcing their hiatus from group activities, BTS has amazed everyone with their first major award ceremony appearance. RM, being the leader, gave an emotional speech thanking their global fanbase.

The leader was seen to be almost teary-eyed while delivering the speech, saying that he missed ARMYs and will always do their best never to let their fans down. He added:

"We love you. We missed you. Wanna play with you."

BTS will perform at Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15, 2022, to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo. The performance will be streamed live for international fans on Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

