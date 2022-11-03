“Charge each other’s batteries”: BTS’ RM gives advice to K-pop trainees

The words of BTS’ RM, the leader who has played a key role in making the septet a global phenomenon, matter a lot to new idols. In a podcast with Pharrell Williams for Rolling Stone's Musicans on Musicians, the 28-year-old gave advice to trainees and rookies struggling to get to the spotlight in the oversaturated K-pop industry.

While talking about BTS and the consistent good quality of their music, RM told aspiring idols to never lose focus from who they are. He said that they have the power to influence and encourage others, so their love should be a two-way street - give and take the support and love continuously:

“I just always want to tell all the, you know, trainees in the industry… Please don’t forget you are human, you have a job in this industry and please be who you are and the fact that what we can do can influence the people, can charge each other’s batteries, you know, give, take love back and forth. That’s what I think has always been important for me.”

lex⁷ @prodK0YA a part on the podcast that wasn’t on the video - namjoon talked about the kpop industry and how he always wants to remind trainees that “please don’t forget you are a human. be who you are.” a part on the podcast that wasn’t on the video - namjoon talked about the kpop industry and how he always wants to remind trainees that “please don’t forget you are a human. be who you are.” 😭 https://t.co/GnnXKp3D6M

BTS’ RM talks about being the “center” of the K-pop system

In a surprise fans had already expected, BTS’ RM revealed his collaboration with Pharrell Williams via Rolling Stone. Their collaborative track will be included in the K-pop idol’s upcoming solo album, speculated to be released on November 25.

In a comfortable, informative discussion, RM and Pharrell Williams opened up about many things, ranging from their inspirations to being stuck on the field. At one point, the BTS leader talked about his journey of reaching the level no other K-pop group has ever been to, and might never be able to.

The conversation began with the Happy singer mentioning the prejudice against boy bands across the world. The comment elicited a strong response from RM, who worded his thoughts carefully:

“I’m not a representative for all those in the industry. I’m just one of the part. So, it’s really, for me, like feels like dangerous to, you know, mention something about like the whole system about the pros and cons, lights and shadows…”

ᴮᴱNisa⁷ @nisaaaaBTS The whole section of namjoon talking about kpop system/industry, the label and bang PD The whole section of namjoon talking about kpop system/industry, the label and bang PD https://t.co/wkgiV6UlbE

BTS’ RM then spoke about his journey. He shared that he suddenly became “the center” of the entire K-pop system:

“For the whole K-Pop system, I started my career as a rapper, but I’m just suddenly, maybe coincidentally, maybe by destiny, I just got into the center of this system, and I’ve been through all the stuff inside…”

BTS’ RM added how Bang Si-hyuk, founder of HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) was instrumental as a producer. His decision to respect and give autonomy to his artists kept the group’s music personal, relatable, and of impeccable quality. Reflecting on this, the idol said:

“But I think for my case, my label and Mr. Bang, which is our CEO of our label, he was… I think he was different because he’s actually a producer so I think he truly understands music and he always firstly respects the producers and engineers, and what you had in your mind as an artist.”

open.spotify.com/episode/4WWIAR… its really remarkable hearing namjoon speak about how it was for them in the Kpop industry due to bang pd being a producer himself. theyve made music taking the best aspects of the Kpop industry while staying authentic & true to themselves as artists its really remarkable hearing namjoon speak about how it was for them in the Kpop industry due to bang pd being a producer himself. theyve made music taking the best aspects of the Kpop industry while staying authentic & true to themselves as artistsopen.spotify.com/episode/4WWIAR…

RM’s advice for K-pop trainees and new idols stemmed from this - the ability to connect with one’s fans’ emotions on a deeper, artistic level and being true to themselves. Although RM avoided discussing the negatives of the K-pop system, he had previously talked about the so-called “expiry date” of an idol.

Meanwhile, BTS’ RM is currently preparing to release his solo album some time soon.

