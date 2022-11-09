South Korean singer-songwriter and BTS member Jin has scored his solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated November 12) with his solo debut The Astronaut. As per Luminate, the song debuted at 51 with 4.9 million U.S. streams and 44,000 downloads in its first tracking week. The Astronaut also topped the Digital Song Sales chart.

Co-written by Jin, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion, the track is produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko. Johann Johannsson, the late Icelandic composer, is also listed as the co-writer of The Astronaut.

The idol has now become the fifth BTS member to score a solo spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following j-hope (Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G), Suga (Daechwita and Girl Of My Dreams ft. Juice WRLD), V (Christmas Tree), and Jungkook (Stay Alive and Left and Right).

As for BTS, the group has 26 entries on the chart (with Jin as a member) to their credit, including six No.1s among the top 10s.

BTS and Coldplay's track My Universe also topped the Hot 100 chart in 2021. This year, the British band gifted the track The Astronaut to the BTS member, making it a memorable collab for many.

BTS' Jin becomes the No. 1 emerging artist on the chart, thanks to The Astronaut

Besides gaining a Billboard Hot 100 entry as a soloist, BTS' Jin also topped the Billboard's Emerging Artists chart with his solo single The Astronaut, becoming the sixth BTS member to do so. Jin's latest song has been received with immense love from fans and critics globally and continues to earn eye-popping streaming numbers.

The Emerging artists chart is designed after carefully studying the most popular developing artists of the week and recording artist activity across multiple Billboard charts - Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Social 50. BTS' eldest is now the sixth member to top the Emerging Artists chart on Billboard.

Previously, j-hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM, and V have enjoyed the No. 1 position with their respective hit tracks.

Prior to The Astronaut, the singer achieved huge popularity on the Billboard charts with his singles. In the past, five of his tracks have charted on the World Digital Song Sales chart: It's Definitely You (No. 8) with V in 2017 and Yours (No.1) in 2021, while last week his songs Super Tuna, Abyss, and Tonight acquired the spots No. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

The Epiphany singer became the third soloist from the group to simultaneously rank three songs on the chart after Agust D (BTS' Suga) and j-hope.

The Astronaut combines a hopeful message, euphonius melody, and Jin's silver voice to present fans with a memorable track. The track is special since it conveys his love for his fans and is also a gift to ARMYs before he leaves for the military this year.

