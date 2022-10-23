5 iconic moments between BTS and Coldplay: Jin's guitar, AMAs performance, and more

Music groups BTS and Coldplay’s friendship is one of the most adored bonds in the industry. Despite both bands coming from two different parts of the world and speaking different languages, the groups came together because of their mutual love for music, and have now developed a relationship full of support and love.

Coldplay first interacted with BTS when the K-pop boy group covered their song Fix You for their MTV Unplugged performance. The band liked the group’s performance so much that they even shared a video of their cover performance on all their social media platforms.

BTS and Coldplay’s friendship only blossomed thereafter, and the two groups came together to release one of the biggest summer hits of 2021, My Universe.

Read on to learn more about some of the warmest moments shared between BTS and Coldplay that make fans go mushy.

5 moments between BTS and Coldplay that show off their adorable friendship

1) Chris Martin’s South Korea trip

Months before My Universe was announced as a collaboration between the two groups, fans were speculating online that something was brewing between BTS and Coldplay ever since it was revealed that Chris Martin had visited South Korea.

After the announcement of the collaboration, it was revealed that Coldplay's lead singer traveled all the way to South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic just to meet BTS and record the song with them.

According to fans, it was a heartwarming act on Martin's part. Throughout his interactions with the K-pop group, he was immensely supportive of them and could not stop praising them. The combination of two iconic fan-favourite groups gave the world one of the best collaborative songs ever produced.

2) Jin’s guitar

J ᴮᴱ ⁷ THE ASTRONAUT with Jin and Coldplay @EverythingKoya We went from getting a Coldplay collab with bts from My Universe, Jin got a guitar from Chris Martin, plus Coldplay at a bts concert to now Seokjin collating with them… I’m so emotional and happy We went from getting a Coldplay collab with bts from My Universe, Jin got a guitar from Chris Martin, plus Coldplay at a bts concert to now Seokjin collating with them… I’m so emotional and happy https://t.co/gbBBKNSuBL

BTS member Jin had complimented Chris Martin’s guitar calling it "cool" and without hesitation, the Coldplay singer gifted it to him. Reportedly, Martin had been using the guitar since 2012, but did not rethink his decision for even a second when gifting it to the K-pop group's oldest member.

This act touched the hearts of ARMYs who openly appreciated the genuine bond between the two music groups. The Coldplay front-runner even signed the guitar, addressing it to "Worldwide Handsome." Jin has kept the guitar safe and it is reportedly now a part of his family heirloom.

3) Modern hanboks

The K-pop septet gifted all the members of Coldplay their own personal modern hanbok sets as a token of appreciation. The modern hanbok set first became a hot item after BTS member Jungkook was seen wearing it multiple times as his airport outfit. It was later revealed that Jungkook owns a set in almost every color available.

This gift was clearly personal to the hit K-pop group and hence they wanted to share their love and a bit of Korean culture with Coldplay through the modern hanbok sets. Coldplay clearly loved the gift as they immediately wore them to click pictures with the K-pop group.

4) Performing together at the AMAs

The two groups performed together for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs). They sang My Universe at the awards show, leaving the audience mesmerized with their beautiful vocals and phenomenal energy on stage. Both groups brought out their A-game and despite not having had many rehearsals, performed with perfect synergy, making their performance the "collaboration of the year."

5) Dinner in Washington DC

Rize @rize0t7addict Coldplay is in Washington DC for their tour concert rightnow so this totally makes sense! BTS had dinner with Chris Martin!! Coldplay is in Washington DC for their tour concert rightnow so this totally makes sense! BTS had dinner with Chris Martin!! https://t.co/sREOQ7gxab

The K-pop group traveled to Washington DC earlier this year in May to meet the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House and give their speech on Asian-hate crimes and discrimination that was especially rampant during COVID-19.

During the trip, they caught up with Coldplay for a fun dinner at an Italian restaurant. Chris Martin went one step ahead, wearing Jin’s Artist Made Good Day pajama top as a blazer for the occasion to show his love for the K-pop group.

Coldplay and BTS’ friendship has been in the news recently because Jin’s newest solo song, The Astronaut, set to release on October 28, 2022, is co-written by both him and Coldplay. Jin is even set to perform the song live for the first time at Coldplay’s concert in Argentina on the day of the single’s release.

