BTS' Jin becomes 3rd soloist in Hanteo history to exceed 700,000 1st day sales with The Astronaut

BTS' Jin has made history with The Astronaut, his first official solo debut. Jin is now the third soloist in Hanteo history to surpass 700,000 sales in one day. Moreover, The Astronaut also topped iTunes Top Songs Charts in 97 regions around the world.

On October 28, BTS' Jin released his new single in collaboration with Coldplay. The track, which is meaningful and soulful, has been well received by the fans, who cannot stop listening to the track. As a result, The Astronaut achieved great feats on the music charts globally.

Starting with Hanteo Chart, Jin became the third soloist in its history to have the highest one-day sales with 700,954. The record is bested only by Lim Young Woong’s IM HERO and EXO‘s Baekhyun‘s Bambi till date. Luckily, the BTS' eldest has joined the list too.

Highest Sales for a Single Album on its first day by a Soloist on Hanteo



#1. The Astronaut by JIN – 700,954

#2. LALISA by LlSA — 330,129

#1. The Astronaut by JIN – 700,954
#2. LALISA by LlSA — 330,129
#3. -R- by ROSE — 282,674

Meanwhile, he also became the first soloist to have the highest sales for a single album on Hanteo.

BTS' Jin sweeps all iTunes Top Songs spot with The Astronaut

'The Astronaut' by Jin has reached 97 #1's on ITunes Worldwide!

According to statistics, The Astronaut topped iTunes Top Songs Chart in at least 97 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Canada. The hit track is an emotional gift from BTS' Jin to his fans before he enlists for the military.

It also soared to the number one spot on various different charts in multiple countries.

ARMYs (BTS fandom) also showed immense love for their music video. The Astronaut recorded over 15.3 million views within the first 20 hours of its release.

The song carries a beautiful melody and is a way of thinking about love and those important to them. BTS' Jin acts as an exotic entity in the video who slowly learns and accepts his new environment, spreading love, trust, and happiness.

The many metaphors directed towards ARMYs have won millions of hearts. The singer also got a braille ARMY tattoo on his neck in the video to show his love for his fans.

Jin singing The Astronaut at the Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires.

To celebrate their new project together, BTS' Jin performed The Astronaut at Coldplay's The Music Of The Spheres concert in Argentina. He serenaded the crowd with his silver voice and the beautiful lyrics of the track.

All BTS members including Jin will complete mandatory military service

The Abyss crooner will soon begin preparations for his military enlistment. All the members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - of the mega K-pop group have decided to serve in the mandatory military service, as announced by BigHit Entertainment.

The crew will start with the eldest, and the other BTS members will follow next. However, their enlisting timeline has not been revealed. But the septet is scheduled to reconvene in 2025.

