“I’m up on the frontline”: BTS Jin drops an important update regarding his enlistment on Weverse

BTS Jin shared an important update regarding his upcoming enlistment on Weverse.

In response to what his plans are for his upcoming birthday, the K-pop idol suggested that he would be serving in the military at that time.

The Astronaut singer made this revelation on Weverse after a fan asked him about his upcoming birthday plans. For those unversed, BTS Jin celebrates his birthday on December 4.

BTS Malaysia ARMY⁷ 👩‍🚀 @MY_btsarmy



: Oppa, your birthday is next month, are you excited?



: No, i'm on the front line (military)

The singer’s response might indicate where he has been assigned to begin his training, suggesting that he is to be dispatched to one of the front-line divisions.

In all probability, this means that BTS Jin might be enlisting in the military very soon and ARMYs can expect an announcement anytime soon.

BTS Jin cancelled his decision to postpone forthcoming military service

bada @BADA_O613 Some info on 최전방/Front line that Jin mentioned on Weverse today:



-they will be trained and use the most advanced military equipment

-if you work in the front line for 21 days in a month you will receive 3 days of leave which can give you at least 50 more days

On October 17, 2022 shortly after wrapping up their Busan concert, BIG HIT MUSIC announced BTS would be enlisting in the military and serving, as per South Korean laws.As per information, the hit music group’s oldest member Jin would enlist first, followed by other members accordingly. The group plans to reconvene by 2025.

The announcement of these plans ended the raging media debate surrounding BTS' upcoming enlistment.

Jin supposedly canceled his decision to postpone the forthcoming military service by submitting a withdrawal request. This was confirmed on November 4 by various Korean media reports.

This means he is now eligible to be called into fulfilling his military service anytime. The date for BTS Jin’s enlistment will be determined by The Military Manpower Association.

Korean media and fans praised BTS Jin’s decision to prioritize his country over anything else. While ARMYs are heartbroken that they won't be seeing the Epiphany singer for some time, they are at least relieved with the thought that the members will reunite by 2025.

제⁷🐰 | Indigo 🌊 (slow) @zuyuuB



WDYM SEOKJIN WONT BE HERE ON HIS BIRTHDAY! CUZ HES UP ON THE FRONT LINE IN MILITARY

However, there is also some confusion regarding Jin’s “front line” comment. Fans everywhere are wondering if the front line refers to a specific location or is just another word for military enlistment.

Based on the information available, Jin will be getting his basic military training at the frontline base. This training at the base will last for five weeks, after which he will be sent off to a different army base, which will be his final location.

⟭⟬ Pr∞f♡⁷ᴮᴱ ⟬⟭ 아포방포! -ㅅ- 💜 JinJjarina @JinJjarina
My understanding of Jin's weverse post on being on the front line is him just saying he'll be in the military, ie he's not referring to front line as a physical location. Military is the front line of any country's defence, similar to how we say our medical professional is in

INDIGO⁷🧣¹²⁷ @yawnrep
someone asked jin on weverse if he was excited for his birthday and he said no bc he'd be in the frontlines, so op did research into what the frontlines in the korean military are specifically

For those unversed, every South Korean man who enlists in the military has to undergo basic training for five weeks at a training center where they are taught correct military etiquette, basic self-defence, combat, and emergency first aid.

Ideally, most Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) enlistments go through the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, in the South Chungcheong province, and ARMYs believe Jin might have to follow the same procedure as well.

Once the basic five-week training is complete, potential soldiers are sent off to a final division base to complete their mandatory military duties. The final division base is assigned randomly to soldiers. They are mostly isolated from the general public during their training period and have little to no access to media.

Jin’s decision to serve in the military despite all the success and fame that he has achievedwarmed hearts globally. However, Korean media in particular shaded certain politicians for trying to take undue advantage of BTS’ popularity and use it for their own benefits.

More about BTS Jin’s recent solo activities

Jin recently released his debut solo album, The Astronaut, with the eponymous title track on October 28, in collaboration with Coldplay. The latter not only co-wrote the song but also provided instruments, did backing vocals (Chris Martin and Moses Martin), and also made a cameo appearance in the music video.

The Astronaut received rave reviews from fans across the world, topping the iTunes music chart in 97 countries.

Since the announcement of his military enlistment, BTS Jin has been busy with other individual activities. He appeared on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary, his first solo appearance on a variety show since 2017.

He also appeared in a delayed broadcast of SBS’ Running Man on November 7, and on a television advertisement of his highly-anticipated collaboration with Ottogi’s Jin Ramen, on November 11.

Jin Ramen is already sold out in supermarkets, and ARMYs yet again attested it to Jin’s popularity.

