Watch: BTS’ Jin and chef Baek Jong-won compete for the best self-brewed alcohol in Drunken Truth

The secret project BTS’ Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won were previously spotted working on in a local market was finally revealed on November 11, when BIGHIT MUSIC, the group’s agency, posted a teaser for the show titled Drunken Truth.

The episode with the two food lovers will see the creation of a host of fun cocktails. The duo will also compete for the title of the best-tasting drink at a local market with a blind taste test.

The Drunken Truth teaser also revealed the presence of a secret guest, which has generated further enthusiasm amongst the fandom. BTS’ Jin has repeatedly mentioned that he does not have many celebrity friends since they are usually scared of being with them.

BTS’ Jin and celebrity chef Baek Jong-won collaborate on an exciting project

BTS’ Jin and Baek Jong-won, one of the most popular chefs in South Korea, first met during the filming of Run BTS! ep 142 last year. The septet instantly clicked with the chef, especially the eldest member, Jin, known to be the group’s most proficient cook. The Epiphany singer and Baek Jong-won kept their friendship alive by meeting several times after filming.

In the Drunken Truth series, BTS’ Jin and chef Baek Jong-won visit a traditional alcohol manufacturer to brew their own alcohol. The Butter singer brings out his entertainer vibes as he does aegyo for the mentor, sings The Astronaut in Acappella mode, roasts Baek Jong-won with a short ‘Do you know BTS?’ skit, and more.

baek jung won: : do you know bts?: *imitating* yes, i know!: do you know baek jung won?: *imitating* oh, i don’tbaek jung won: 🐹: do you know bts?🐹: *imitating* yes, i know!🐹: do you know baek jung won?🐹: *imitating* oh, i don’t baek jung won: 😑 https://t.co/treiIvvD1N

Small details such as a Wootteo plushie, the Good Day pajama set from Artist Made Collection, and witty banter are also things that add charm to the series.

Drunken Truth will be released in four parts. The first two parts will be posted on November 12 at 10 and 10.30 pm KST. The last two parts will be released on November 19 at 10 and 10.30 pm KST.

Fans believe Kim Nam-gil is the secret guest invited by Jin

ARMYs put on their detective hats to figure out who was joining BTS’ Jin on Drunken Truth. As per conversations swirling on Twitter, the guest is actor Kim Nam-gil. Jin has immense respect for the veteran actor, who he has even listed as his role model.

The BTS member previously attended the VIP premiere of Kim Nam-gil’s movie Emergency Declaration. The veteran actor also named Jin as one of the few young artists he had worked with in a magazine interview.

Moreover, ARMYs also discovered a photo in which Kim Nam-gil can be seen donning similar clothing to the surprise guests in the teaser.

BTS’ Jin is making his presence known in the South Korean entertainment industry. He has participated in several variety shows (Running Man, Halmyungsoo) and even filmed a Jin Ramyun commercial.

The latest variety series, Drunken Truth, is also a part of The Astronaut promotions and makes a strong statement about his ability to fit right into an entertainer title.

