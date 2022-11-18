All of BTS' legendary performances at the MAMA Awards

BTS' legendary performances at award shows are a sight to behold, as they always know how to put on a perfect show and captivate the audience. The evolution of their stages at the MAMA Awards shows why the Bangtan Boys are the greatest of all time when it comes to being performers.

Ever since their debut in 2013, BTS has been putting on creative and engaging stages that viewers would never dare to miss. Despite having been in the industry for almost a decade now, BTS' legendary performances are still the talk of the town every time the year-end award shows roll out.

Let’s take a look at the journey of BTS' legendary performances at the MAMA Awards since 2014, when the group first attended the show.

All of BTS' legendary performances throughout the history of the MAMA Awards

1) 2014 - Collaboration stage with Block B and Boy In Luv

BTS’ first appearance on the MAMA Awards stage was in 2014, where they performed a collaboration stage with Block B. RM had a rap battle with Zico, which was followed by a dance battle between BTS’ Jimin and j-hope and Block B’s U-Kwon and B-Bomb, where Jimin even showed off his abs.

This legendary performance was also known as the fight of the century. Since BTS were rookies in 2014, they were only invited to the main stage for their collaboration performance. However, they put on a thrilling performance of their song Boy In Luv on the red carpet.

2) 2015 - Collaboration stage with GOT7 and Run

GOT7 and BTS' legendary performance at the 2015 MAMA Awards has been touted as the best boy group collaborative stage to date. The two groups battled each other in both dance and music and solidified the friendship between the two boy groups as well.

Later on in the evening, BTS also had their first solo performance on the main stage of the MAMA Awards, where the group performed their viral song Run.

3) 2016 - Boy Meets Evil and Fire

2016 was a turning point in BTS’ journey, and despite having performed only twice at the MAMA Awards, they managed to deliver the best performance of the night at the 2016 MAMA Awards.

BTS' legendary performance started off with Jimin and j-hope dancing to Boy Meets Evil and transitioning into a fierce performance of their hit song Fire that had the audience screaming their lungs out. This performance is, to date, one of the most viewed MAMA performances on YouTube.

4) 2017 - Cypher Pt, 4, MIC Drop, Not Today, and DNA

2017 was an eventful year for the Bangtan Boys. They won their first Billboard Music Award and began their dominance in the US music industry, and their return to South Korea and performance at the year-end award shows was highly anticipated. BTS' legendary performance at the 2017 MAMA Awards shut down the entire show in Hong Kong.

The rapline performed Cypher pt. 4 which transitioned into a fierce yet sensuous performance of the MIC Drop remix where BTS showed off their powerful dancing skills. As part of their "Beyond Wormhole" concept, the group also gave thrilling performances of their songs Not Today and DNA.

5) 2018 - FAKE LOVE, ANPANMAN, Airplane Pt. 2, and IDOL

At the 2018 award show, BTS performed on two separate days in two different locations, as MAMA was being held in multiple cities. BTS' legendary performance in Japan revolved around the concept of “Birth of a Hero,” and hence they performed FAKE LOVE and ANPANMAN. Both songs talk about resilience and growth.

However, their final performance in Hong Kong is one of BTS' legendary performances that gets mentioned even today. Jung Kook’s legendary strut before opening up Airplane Pt. 2 and BTS’ ability to turn an award show into their own personal concert during their performance of IDOL solidified their status as legends.

6) 2019 - N.O, We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Boy With Luv, Mikrokosmos, and Dionysus

BTS' legendary performance at the 2019 MAMA Awards was the pinnacle of art when it came to award show performances. Their 24-minute set featured throwbacks as well as current hits, as the year also marked their seven-year anniversary.

The group performed N.O as well as We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2, showcasing that they’re still the same boys who debuted in 2013, and no amount of success could change their ambitious mentality.

BTS then moved on to perform more mellow and pop-influenced songs such as Boy With Luv and Mikrokosmos for the fans. The show ended with a huge snake statue being positioned at the center of the stage, in front of which BTS gave a breathtaking performance of their powerful song Dionysus.

7) 2020 - ON, Dynamite, and Life Goes On

The pandemic hit all industries hard, and because of COVID-19, the 2020 MAMA Awards was a virtual show. BTS, too, was unfortunately missing a member, as SUGA had just undergone shoulder surgery and was recuperating at home, but showed his support by watching the show live.

BTS performed their zestful song ON with a full live marching band and their legendary dance break. They pre-recorded their performance at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to give it a grand feel.

They transitioned into performing their global hit song Dynamite and showcased a colorful rainbow tunnel set, which was their homage to Michael Jackson and his rainbow tunnel photo shoot.

For their last song, the group performed a soulful rendition of their latest title track, Life Goes On, which was written for the pandemic, and it pacified the hearts of all the viewers frustrated during the lockdowns.

The set production made BTS' legendary performance grand, but what was even grander was incorporating SUGA's hologram into their performance so as to have all seven members together in the performance, despite his physical absence.

We missed out on BTS' legendary performances in 2021 as they did not attend the award show due to conflicting schedules but they still managed to sweep all the awards. With the announcement of their hiatus, BTS will not be attending the award show in 2022 either. However, j-hope will be headlining the MAMA Awards 2022 and showcasing his solo stage.

