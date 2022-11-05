6 K-pop groups with the most Daesangs in MAMA Awards history

The MAMA Awards are to be held on November 28 and 29 at Kyocera Dome in Japan and the battle for the awards, especially the Daesangs, has been fierce.
Daesangs are the grand prizes given to artists who have showcased the best results in the music industry in that particular year. The MAMA Awards gives out four specific Daesangs: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year.
BTS created history by sweeping all four Daesangs three times in a row from 2019 to 2021. They are the only artists ever to have ever won all the big awards on a single night.
Worldwide Icon of the Year is the newest Daesang at the MAMA Awards, which was created only in 2018 and is the only fan-voted Daesang. BTS has won the award consecutively over the past four years.
On that note, let’s take a look at the winners of the highest number of Daesangs at the MAMA Awards.
BTS, BIGBANG, and 4 other K-pop groups who have secured the most number of Daesangs at the MAMA Awards
6) Super Junior
SM Entertainment’s K-pop group Super Junior has won three Daesangs at the MAMA Awards. They won their first Daesang at the show in 2007 and their last one in 2012.
2007: Artist of the Year
2011: Album of the Year for Mr. Simple
2012: Album of the Year for Sexy, Free & Single
5) TWICE
JYP Entertainment’s legendary girl group TWICE has also won three Daesangs at the MAMA Awards, tying with Super Junior. Their first Daesang was won in 2016 and their last one was in 2018.
They won the Song of the Year award consecutively for three years, establishing themselves as the hitmaker girl group of the third generation.
2016: Song of the Year for Cheer Up
2017: Song of the Year for Signal
2018: Song of the Year for What is Love?
4) 2NE1
The best girl group to ever come out of YG Entertainment, 2NE1, managed to bag four Daesangs before their sudden disbandment. They won their first Daesang in 2009 and their last one in 2011.
2009: Song of the Year for I Don’t Care
2010: Album of the Year for To Anyone
2010: Artist of the Year
2011: Song of the Year for I Am the Best
3) BIGBANG
BIGBANG is one of the top groups to come out of YG Entertainment, having won five Daesangs at their peak. G Dragon, the leader of the group, has also won two Daesangs at the MAMA Awards as a soloist.
BIGBANG’s first Daesang was in 2008 and their last was in 2015. Their involvement in a series of scandals, however, has now tarnished their reputation amongst netizens.
2007: Song of the Year for Lies
2008: Artist of the Year
2012: Artist of the Year
2015: Artist of the Year
2015: Song of the Year for Bang Bang Bang
2) EXO
SM Entertainment’s powerhouse group EXO established themselves as a force to be reckoned with ever since their debut. They managed to accumulate six Daesangs at the MAMA Awards before their fame dwindled and they went into an indefinite hiatus.
They won their first Daesang in 2013 and their last one in 2017. They’ve won Album of the year for five consecutive years, but they have yet to win a single Song of the Year Daesang at the award show.
2013: Album of the Year for XOXO
2014: Album of the Year for Overdose
2014: Artist of the Year
2015: Album of the Year for Exodus
2016: Album of the Year for Ex’Act
2017: Album of the Year for The War
1) BTS
BTS are global pop stars who have won plenty of awards not only domestically but also globally. They created history by sweeping the majority of awards at the MAMA Awards on multiple occasions and have set records, such as winning Artist of the Year consecutively for six years, that seem unreachable for future generations to come.
Despite coming from a relatively small company such as BIGHIT MUSIC, they managed to turn things around for themselves and their company and put South Korea on the pop music map as well.
They have a whopping 17 Daesangs from the award show and more than 65 Daesangs in total, the highest for any artist in the history of South Korean music.
They won their first Daesang in 2016 and have been winning ever since. They even managed to bag all the Daesangs in 2021 without even being present at the award show due to conflicting schedules. They are major contenders to win more Daesangs at the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards as well.
2016: Artist of the Year
2017: Artist of the Year
2018: Artist of the Year
2018: Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear
2018: Worldwide Icon of the Year
2019: Artist of the Year
2019: Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona
2019: Song of the Year for Boy With Luv
2019: Worldwide Icon of the Year
2020: Artist of the Year
2020: Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7
2020: Song of the Year for Dynamite
2020: Worldwide Icon of the Year
2021: Artist of the Year
2021: Album of the Year for BE
2021: Song of the Year for Butter
2021: Worldwide Icon of the Year
The 2022 MAMA Awards are being held live for the first time in two years and have a completely fresh line-up full of newly debuted groups. It would be interesting to see the winners of the award show now that BTS has taken a small break from the music industry as a group.