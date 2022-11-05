6 K-pop groups with the most Daesangs in MAMA Awards history

The MAMA Awards are to be held on November 28 and 29 at Kyocera Dome in Japan and the battle for the awards, especially the Daesangs, has been fierce.

Daesangs are the grand prizes given to artists who have showcased the best results in the music industry in that particular year. The MAMA Awards gives out four specific Daesangs: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

BTS created history by sweeping all four Daesangs three times in a row from 2019 to 2021. They are the only artists ever to have ever won all the big awards on a single night.

Worldwide Icon of the Year is the newest Daesang at the MAMA Awards, which was created only in 2018 and is the only fan-voted Daesang. BTS has won the award consecutively over the past four years.

On that note, let’s take a look at the winners of the highest number of Daesangs at the MAMA Awards.

BTS, BIGBANG, and 4 other K-pop groups who have secured the most number of Daesangs at the MAMA Awards

6) Super Junior

#ReadyToPlay @suju_musicfacts Super Junior is the kpop group with 4th most Daesang awards (3 MAMA's, 3 GDA's and 1 SMA, total of 7!) Super Junior is the kpop group with 4th most Daesang awards (3 MAMA's, 3 GDA's and 1 SMA, total of 7!) https://t.co/FKg3A4PmTl

SM Entertainment’s K-pop group Super Junior has won three Daesangs at the MAMA Awards. They won their first Daesang at the show in 2007 and their last one in 2012.

2007: Artist of the Year

2011: Album of the Year for Mr. Simple

2012: Album of the Year for Sexy, Free & Single

5) TWICE

JYP Entertainment’s legendary girl group TWICE has also won three Daesangs at the MAMA Awards, tying with Super Junior. Their first Daesang was won in 2016 and their last one was in 2018.

They won the Song of the Year award consecutively for three years, establishing themselves as the hitmaker girl group of the third generation.

2016: Song of the Year for Cheer Up

2017: Song of the Year for Signal

2018: Song of the Year for What is Love?

4) 2NE1

2NE1 Charts @2NE1Achievement



#2NE1 2NE1 was the first ever Rookie group to win a Daesang (Song Of The Year) on MAMA received their 1st “Daesang” 6 months after their debut & At the end of 2009 they grabbed 4 Daesangs in total, #2NE1 1YEARS 2NE1 was the first ever Rookie group to win a Daesang (Song Of The Year) on MAMA received their 1st “Daesang” 6 months after their debut & At the end of 2009 they grabbed 4 Daesangs in total, 👑🔥#2NE1 #2NE11YEARS https://t.co/QG4nqjbOLu

The best girl group to ever come out of YG Entertainment, 2NE1, managed to bag four Daesangs before their sudden disbandment. They won their first Daesang in 2009 and their last one in 2011.

2009: Song of the Year for I Don’t Care

2010: Album of the Year for To Anyone

2010: Artist of the Year

2011: Song of the Year for I Am the Best

3) BIGBANG

ＢＩＧＢＡＮＧ ＯＮ ＴＯＰ | 빅뱅온탑 @BIGBANGonTOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR (DAESANG AWARD) - THE MOST IMPORTANT AWARD IN MAMA - GOES TO BIGBANG! CONGRATULATIONS! http://t.co/YehSThKy ARTIST OF THE YEAR (DAESANG AWARD) - THE MOST IMPORTANT AWARD IN MAMA - GOES TO BIGBANG! CONGRATULATIONS! http://t.co/YehSThKy

BIGBANG is one of the top groups to come out of YG Entertainment, having won five Daesangs at their peak. G Dragon, the leader of the group, has also won two Daesangs at the MAMA Awards as a soloist.

BIGBANG’s first Daesang was in 2008 and their last was in 2015. Their involvement in a series of scandals, however, has now tarnished their reputation amongst netizens.

2007: Song of the Year for Lies

2008: Artist of the Year

2012: Artist of the Year

2015: Artist of the Year

2015: Song of the Year for Bang Bang Bang

2) EXO

𝐄𝐗𝐎𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 @Exodians1

November 22, 2013: Friday at 11:44PM, this very moment which we Ls and EXO will never forget..



"We will be the EXO that works hard" - Suho



#EXO @weareoneEXO Exactly 7 years ago, 1 year old group EXO received their 1st Daesang at MAMA AwardsNovember 22, 2013: Friday at 11:44PM, this very moment which we Ls and EXO will never forget.."We will be the EXO that works hard" - Suho Exactly 7 years ago, 1 year old group EXO received their 1st Daesang at MAMA AwardsNovember 22, 2013: Friday at 11:44PM, this very moment which we Ls and EXO will never forget.. "We will be the EXO that works hard" - Suho#EXO @weareoneEXO https://t.co/XPLYpyDXVP

SM Entertainment’s powerhouse group EXO established themselves as a force to be reckoned with ever since their debut. They managed to accumulate six Daesangs at the MAMA Awards before their fame dwindled and they went into an indefinite hiatus.

They won their first Daesang in 2013 and their last one in 2017. They’ve won Album of the year for five consecutive years, but they have yet to win a single Song of the Year Daesang at the award show.

2013: Album of the Year for XOXO

2014: Album of the Year for Overdose

2014: Artist of the Year

2015: Album of the Year for Exodus

2016: Album of the Year for Ex’Act

2017: Album of the Year for The War

1) BTS

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @BTSChartsDailyx Congratulations



— Album Of The Year (DAESANG)

— Artist of the Year (DAESANG)

— Song Of The Year (DAESANG)

— WW Icon Of The Year (DAESANG)

— Best Male Group

— WW Fan Choice Top 10

— Best Music Video

— Favorite TikTok Moment Congratulations @BTS_twt for winning 9 Awards at 2021 MAMA— Album Of The Year (DAESANG)— Artist of the Year (DAESANG)— Song Of The Year (DAESANG)— WW Icon Of The Year (DAESANG)— Best Male Group— WW Fan Choice Top 10— Best Music Video— Favorite TikTok Moment 🏆 Congratulations @BTS_twt for winning 9 Awards at 2021 MAMA 🇰🇷— Album Of The Year (DAESANG)— Artist of the Year (DAESANG)— Song Of The Year (DAESANG)— WW Icon Of The Year (DAESANG)— Best Male Group— WW Fan Choice Top 10— Best Music Video— Favorite TikTok Moment https://t.co/I0Q5x9bH6w

BTS are global pop stars who have won plenty of awards not only domestically but also globally. They created history by sweeping the majority of awards at the MAMA Awards on multiple occasions and have set records, such as winning Artist of the Year consecutively for six years, that seem unreachable for future generations to come.

Despite coming from a relatively small company such as BIGHIT MUSIC, they managed to turn things around for themselves and their company and put South Korea on the pop music map as well.

They have a whopping 17 Daesangs from the award show and more than 65 Daesangs in total, the highest for any artist in the history of South Korean music.

They won their first Daesang in 2016 and have been winning ever since. They even managed to bag all the Daesangs in 2021 without even being present at the award show due to conflicting schedules. They are major contenders to win more Daesangs at the upcoming 2022 MAMA Awards as well.

2016: Artist of the Year

2017: Artist of the Year

2018: Artist of the Year

2018: Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear

2018: Worldwide Icon of the Year

2019: Artist of the Year

2019: Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona

2019: Song of the Year for Boy With Luv

2019: Worldwide Icon of the Year

2020: Artist of the Year

2020: Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7

2020: Song of the Year for Dynamite

2020: Worldwide Icon of the Year

2021: Artist of the Year

2021: Album of the Year for BE

2021: Song of the Year for Butter

2021: Worldwide Icon of the Year

The 2022 MAMA Awards are being held live for the first time in two years and have a completely fresh line-up full of newly debuted groups. It would be interesting to see the winners of the award show now that BTS has taken a small break from the music industry as a group.

