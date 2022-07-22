TWICE, the history makers: 5 milestone achievements of the group

Despite being one of the three biggest companies in the K-pop music industry, JYP Entertainment's profits were on the decline when they were saved by TWICE. Their only active girl group at the time not only managed to secure profits for their company single-handedly, but they also helped JYP Entertainment become the second biggest K-pop agency in 2018 within just three years.

TWICE is undoubtedly one of the best female K-pop groups in the world right now. However, the group didn’t rise to stardom overnight. They carved their way into the K-pop music industry despite unfavorable conditions and attained career-highs they could only ever dream of as trainees.

The nine-member girl group is immensely popular across the globe and has set amazing records in the US, Japan, and South Korea. They even managed to break the stereotype of K-pop girl groups having a limited shelf life by becoming the second K-pop act to have a stadium tour in the US, a tough-to-crack music market, in their seventh year as a group.

Today, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu carry the crown of being a hitmaker girl group with their many historical achievements in the world of K-pop.

Looking back on TWICE's 5 incredible accomplishments

1) Reaching over 100 PAKs

PAKs stand for Perfect All Kills, which is an achievement on the South Korean Music Charts. To achieve a PAK, the artist has to maintain the number one position on major music streaming services such as Melon, Bugs!, Genie, Flo, and Vibe. Each streaming service has its own calculation and point system, based on which Perfect All Kills are decided.

It’s not easy to get a PAK as it can take days for a song to achieve that level of stability on the music charts. The song has to be loved by fans and the general public alike, and that is why the title is highly coveted. TWICE is the first girl group to get over 100 PAKs. This comes as no surprise to fans, especially because their songs are earworms and have always had South Korea hooked.

2) Song of the Year Daesang hat-trick

K-pop girl group TWICE is known for their catchy songs with cute dance moves that are easy to follow along. Their ability to bewitch listeners with their songs led them to become Song of the Year (SOTY) winners for three years in a row, a first for any girl group. This is why they are known amongst the South Korean public as the Nation's girl group.

At the Mnet Asian Music Awards, TWICE created history by winning the SOTY Daesang in consecutive years between 2016 and 2018 for their songs Cheer Up, Signal, and What is Love?. The group currently has 18 Daesangs, which is the highest for any girl group.

3) Dome tours in Japan

There are three separate categories of tours that take place in Japan. Hall tours have the smallest venues, arena tours are slightly bigger, and the biggest touring venues are the dome tours. Dome tours solidify an artist’s popularity in Japan.

The group managed to bag their first dome tour in Japan in 2019, a feat that not many have been able to accomplish. They were the first K-pop girl group to do so, and they held a five-day concert across Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

4) Hot-selling US tour tickets

The K-pop girl group made history once again with the US leg of their III tour in 2022. More than 100 thousand ONCEs were in attendance for the III tour, making TWICE the first K-pop girl group to have sold over 100,000 tickets for their US tours. Their 2019 TWICELIGHTS tour in the US only had 28,000 attendees.

Despite the pandemic, their popularity has exploded worldwide, leading them to set records that no other female K-pop act has been able to. Their organic growth and the touring metrics facilitated their rise to fame.

5) Record-breaking album sales

MORE & MORE was TWICE’s smash-hit mini album that started setting records from the day it was released. The album surpassed over 270 thousand sales in one day, making them the first K-pop girl group to sell over 200 thousand albums in a day.

The album still holds the record for the highest-selling album in a day for girl groups. TWICE dominates the charts both digitally and physically, and have recently surpassed over five million sales on the Circle (GAON) chart, making them the first girl group in K-pop history to do so.

TWICE members are a force to be reckoned with not only as a group but also as solo acts. Group member Nayeon recently released her solo album titled IM NAYEON with the lead single POP!. She became the first K-pop soloist in history to chart an album for three weeks on the Billboard 200 album charts.

The group recently broke the seven-year curse that plagues most K-pop groups by renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment in 2022. More history-making moments can be expected from the group as each member will also be embarking on their solo journey.

