Image teaser for Super Junior's 11th album, The Road: Keep on Going, sends fans into a frenzy

Super Junior's 11th Album The Road: Keep on Going Image Teaser (Image via @SJofficial/Twitter)
Modified Jun 23, 2022 03:51 PM IST

On June 22, 2022, Super Junior left fans gushing with second image teasers for their upcoming eleventh, The Road: Keep on Going. As soon as the images were released from the group's official account, fans flooded social media with praises about the return of their much-beloved artists.

SUPER JUNIOR The 11th Album Vol.1 [The Road : Keep on Going] Image Teaser #2#이특 #LEETEUK🎧 2022.07.12. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Keep_on_Going https://t.co/jt8I9IITku

In the teaser images, the nine members of Super Junior - Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun - served some sassy looks in thready black and red outfits. Some members also appeared to be wearing silver accessories.

The group revealed on June 13, 2022, that the release date of their eleventh studio album, The Road: Keep on Going, will be July 12. Before the album's release, fans were treated to a series of individual shots of the members.

"The Hallyu Kings are back": Fans thrilled to see Super Junior's The Road: Keep on Going teaser images

On Twitter, fans went into a tizzy as they raved about the looks sported by the members of the K-pop group.

#SUPERJUNIOR THE HALLYU KINGS ARE BACK https://t.co/5CTlGq48KK
Go go drop tag!!....🏃🏃🏃ALWAYS WITH SUPER JUNIOR #슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR@SJofficial https://t.co/unkTkg16cx
#SUPERJUNIOR almost 17 years on the industry and can be seen on both stage and variety shows. almost 2 decades of existence and relevancy. THEY ARE BACK. THE HALLYU KINGS ARE BACK. https://t.co/CRS9gTNj5b
NO WORDS, JUST SUPER JUNIOR SERVING THEIR OVERFLOWING VISUALS🔥 https://t.co/QM7zK22f5O
super junior's leaders got strings on their face and i think that's so powerful... and damn it, so hot as well#leeteuk#eunhyuk https://t.co/EKPOIxA9FU

More on Super Junior’s upcoming album The Road: Keep on Going

Previously, on June 17, 2022, SM Entertainment had unveiled concept images for the group's most recent album, where members Leeteuk, Siwon, Yesung, and Kyuhyun were featured in red, white, and orange clothing.

SUPER JUNIOR The 11th Album Vol.1 [The Road : Keep on Going] Image Teaser 🎧 2022.07.12. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Keep_on_Going https://t.co/Z7bLrwaqSw

On June 13, 2022, the group had also unveiled a concept trailer for their upcoming album, confirming the release date and leaving fans ecstatic. According to a Korean media outlet, earlier the group’s agency mentioned:

"This is a comeback album where you can feel both of Super Junior's own mature feelings & absolute charisma."

There will be two versions of the album. The Street version comes first, followed by the Line version. Five tracks will make up Vol.1, when it is released in July. Vol.2 and a compilation version will be released later in the year.

SUPER JUNIOR The 11th Album Vol.1 [The Road : Keep on Going] Image Teaser #2#예성 #YESUNG🎧 2022.07.12. 6PM KST#슈퍼주니어 #SUPERJUNIOR#The_Road_Keep_on_Going https://t.co/ILHvc60Wpf

The latest album will mark a comeback around five months after the publication of their special song, The Road: Winter for Spring.

From July 15 to July 17, the group will launch their ninth concert tour at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul. The tour is titled Super Junior World Tour series Super Show 9: Road.

To commemorate their 15th anniversary, the group also released a Japanese compilation album on January 27, 2021. Their Japanese record label, Avex Trax, released the album, titled Star, which featured two brand new songs, Star and Coming Home.

The album made quite a splash as it reached number three on the Oricon Daily Albums Chart and peaked at number five on the Oricon Weekly Albums Chart.

