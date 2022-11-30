“It’s sick”: BTS ARMY call out Billboard’s now-deleted "racist" tweet about members RM and SUGA

BTS ARMY has called out Billboard over a now-deleted tweet about members RM and SUGA, labeling the tweet "racist."

For those unversed, Billboard recently released an article about BTS member SUGA’s upcoming drinking show Suchwita featuring his bandmate RM.

While the article was fine, the main image caused an issue amongst ARMYs as it didn’t feature BTS members RM and SUGA at all but rather featured an image of GOT7’s Youngjae.

PurpleRibbonARMY SLOW (PRA Project in Hiatus) @PurpleRibbnARMY In even more appalling news, @billboard just used a photo of a different Asian person who is not even a member of BTS to headline an article about BTS Suga & RM. The racism is *unreal* here. In even more appalling news, @billboard just used a photo of a different Asian person who is not even a member of BTS to headline an article about BTS Suga & RM. The racism is *unreal* here. https://t.co/NWOcaVBBez

Following intense backlash from fans, Billboard deleted the tweet and instead put up a new one featuring an image of the Daechwita singer.

However, ARMYs were quick to take screenshots of Billboard’s tweet and took to social media to react to it. “It’s sick,” an ARMY wrote in response to the now-deleted tweet.

beth⁷ @bestofmenumber1 @knjgIoss bts never paid for their #1’s so billboard tries to put them down in other ways. it’s sick @knjgIoss bts never paid for their #1’s so billboard tries to put them down in other ways. it’s sick

BTS’ RM and SUGA’s fans are upset with Billboard’s "ignorant and racist" tweet

INDIGO💙DREAMERS @hotkingsbts Pov : Billboard searched Suga and Rm's pic on Google and there goes Google giving them their child Pov : Billboard searched Suga and Rm's pic on Google and there goes Google giving them their child https://t.co/NaElpkvPOo

BTS’ RM and SUGA’s fans are upset with Billboard for their November 29 tweet. Fans have argued that Billboard is a reputed music publication and should have done a thorough fact-check before publishing it.

Others opined that BTS members are some of the most recognizable faces in the world, and such an "ignorant" mistake is not excusable.

Fans have also pointed out that BTS has done multiple interviews with Billboard. They believe the mistake can only be termed "racist" or "racially motivated."

ARMYs believe that a simple Google search would have resolved the issue, but it seems like Billboard or the concerned writer and journalist did not make the simple effort to do so.

Additionally, BTS’ RM and SUGA fans reminded Billboard of the time when the members were featured on the cover story of the reputed international magazine and also gave an in-depth interview.

At one point, the interviewer brazenly attacked BTS’ achievements and questioned them about ARMY’s involvement in chart manipulation. According to fans, while BTS’ RM did answer the question calmly and sensibly, the question was "humiliating, derogatory, and racially micro-aggressive."

mon⁷ 🌊 @knjgIoss it’s the fact y’all have been tweeting about bts for YEARS, even interviewed them, and you’re telling me….. like what is with this one sided beef y’all have with them twitter.com/billboard/stat… it’s the fact y’all have been tweeting about bts for YEARS, even interviewed them, and you’re telling me….. like what is with this one sided beef y’all have with them twitter.com/billboard/stat…

mon⁷ 🌊 @knjgIoss the disrespect bts get from billboard is mind boggling cause bts has never done a thing to them mind you the disrespect bts get from billboard is mind boggling cause bts has never done a thing to them mind you

Lily ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist Billboard really take every opportunity to be racist, cause at this point after all you’ve done over the years and the amount of times you’ve covered bts, this is racially motivated twitter.com/billboard/stat… Billboard really take every opportunity to be racist, cause at this point after all you’ve done over the years and the amount of times you’ve covered bts, this is racially motivated twitter.com/billboard/stat…

Lily ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist Aside from it being extremely unprofessional to not double check to make sure the photo… bts are the biggest band in the word rn, you type bts into Google and you get bts, you type Suga into Google and you get Suga, you have to go out of your way to get a photo of a non bts Aside from it being extremely unprofessional to not double check to make sure the photo… bts are the biggest band in the word rn, you type bts into Google and you get bts, you type Suga into Google and you get Suga, you have to go out of your way to get a photo of a non bts

Lily ⁷ 🌪 @btsloyalist On multiple occasions you miscalculate their data for your charts, belittled them and essentially called their achievements inorganic using twt trolls as your basis to their faces when you’re the one who calculates the data and according to your own selves everything is legit On multiple occasions you miscalculate their data for your charts, belittled them and essentially called their achievements inorganic using twt trolls as your basis to their faces when you’re the one who calculates the data and according to your own selves everything is legit

Previously, K-pop fans voiced their frustration when Billboard revealed they would launch "THE-K Billboard Awards," intending to honor K-pop artists who have charted on the Korean Billboard charts.

However, BTS fans were angered by Bik Hwang, the executive director of the 2022 K-Culture Festival, who launched THE-K Billboard Awards in collaboration with Billboard and revealed that they aimed to “find the next BTS.”

K-pop fans have also argued that Billboard is a repeat offender and has "written racially motivated" content about several other Korean groups in the past.

More about Suchwita

·ᴗ·💙 @joonstudio songwriter RM and producer SUGA having a drinking session, we are not ready for the conversations ohmygod songwriter RM and producer SUGA having a drinking session, we are not ready for the conversations ohmygod https://t.co/o7Tbfmgtfp

BTS’ RM and SUGA will feature in the latter’s drinking talk show Suchwita, a clever wordplay on his second mixtape D-2’s title track Daechwita and short for ‘Time to drink with SUGA.’

BTS’ RM and SUGA will bond over their common love for music and are touted to have a deep and insightful conversation about their decade-long career and journey into showbiz.

It is no secret that BTS’ RM and SUGA have been friends for over 12 years and were the first trainees of BIG HIT MUSIC, and fans are excited to see their off-stage friendship and camaraderie.

Fans are guessing that BTS’ leader will also take this opportunity to promote his new album Indigo, due for release on December 2.

The first episode of Suchwita will be released on BTS' YouTube channel and Weverse on December 5, 2022, at 10 pm KST.

