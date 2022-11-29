“Yoongi Marry Me agenda never ends”: BTS fans pick an exciting easter egg from the rapper’s upcoming drinking show Suchwita

On Monday, November 28, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS member Yoongi, also known by his stage name SUGA, will be launching his own drinking variety show, titled Suchwita.

Short for ‘Time to get drunk with SUGA’ in Korean, Suchwita promises fun and interesting conversations related to general knowledge and love for music over drinks with Yoongi.

However, BTS fans caught an exciting tidbit from the first teaser video, a nod to one of the longest-running jokes in the ARMY fandom - the 'Yoongi Marry Me' reference.

The BTS member wore a stylish sweater that read the word MARNI, however, due to the font style, fans ended up reading it as MARRY, which led to the 'Yoongi Marry Me' references.

Yoongi's cozy sweater in the Suchwita teaser leads to a meme fest on Twitter

Yoongi’s cozy sweater which read 'MARNI' led to an unexpected floodgate of memes and jokes on Twitter. ARMYs misread MARNI as 'MARRY' and immediately began referencing the iconic 'Marry Me' jokes on Twitter.

For those unversed, 'Yoongi Marry Me' is one of the most legendary memes in the BTS fandom. Fans often tease the septet’s second oldest member with marriage proposals that the Daechwita singer brushes off. The jokes have become famous amongst BTS members as well, who take every opportunity to tease Yoongi as well.

Some fans even went a step ahead to edit the sweater and replace MARNI with MARRY. Fans had a laugh about the fact that Marry Me jokes are always following the Daechwita singer even in the most unexpected places.

This is the first time Yoongi is hosting a talk show titled Suchwita, a clever wordplay on his stage name SUGA and the title track of his second mixtape D-2, Daechwita.

The host and the guests will unwind over some drinks, have long heart-to-heart conversations, and bond over their common love for music.

BIG HIT MUSIC revealed:

“Suga will draw out the charm of the guests with his wide-ranging common sense and knowledge of music, as well as his sensible gestures, and will hold a talk that will make them fall in love the more they listen."

In the first teaser revealed, he can be seen pouring drinks and happily chatting with his first guest, BTS leader RM. Fans are excited to see the Trivia: Seesaw singer's camaraderie with RM, who is not only his bandmate but also a long-time friend.

Fans guessed that RM would go to Suchwita to promote his forthcoming album Indigo.

Recent updates on BTS members' activities

Oldest member Jin recently released his debut solo album The Astronaut alongside Coldplay on October 28 and has since participated in various rounds of promotions, including SBS’ Running Man and Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary.

He confirmed via Weverse that he will be enlisting in the military on December 13, 2022 and will enter the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province.

j-hope is currently stationed in Osaka, Japan for the 2022 MAMA Awards, wherein he will be seen performing solo. RM will be releasing his solo album Indigo on December 2, 2022 and will simultaneously participate in various domestic and international promotions.

Jungkook recently performed in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, V made a quick trip to Paris for reasons unknown, and Jimin has been away from social media for quite some time now.

The Daechwita singer along with maknae members Jimin, Jungkook, and V will be releasing their solo albums next year.

The first episode of Suchwita will be released on BTS' YouTube channel and Weverse on December 5, 2022, at 10 pm KST.

