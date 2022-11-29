"Suchwita is coming": ARMYs go feral after the announcement of 'Yoongi's Drinking Show'

BTS' Suga, born Min Yoongi, will host his own drinking show, Suchwita (Time to Drink with Suga), and ARMYs (BTS fandom) have gone into a frenzy ever since the news came out.

On November 28, BTS, through their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV, shared an exclusive teaser for the upcoming show, which will also invite guests to drink with the Daechwita singer.

The teaser, as well as the rumored first guest on the show, have made the entire BTS fandom go feral, with hundreds of tweets pouring in on social media. Apparently, Yoongi's first guest on Suchwita: Time to Drink With Suga will be BTS' leader and fellow member RM.

SUGA STREAM @932220SG Daechwita is played during King's arrival. SUCHWITA opening teaser starts with Daechwita playing in the background, and Yoongi is remaking the opening scene of Daechwita MV, reminding everyone who's the king!



SUCHWITA IS COMING

Daechwita is played during King's arrival. SUCHWITA opening teaser starts with Daechwita playing in the background, and Yoongi is remaking the opening scene of Daechwita MV, reminding everyone who's the king! SUCHWITA IS COMINGhttps://t.co/67CVT2SIGW

Viewers and fans will be able to witness Suga and RM having a heart-to-heart conversation in the first episode, which will premiere on December 5 at 10 pm KST.

Yoongi's new drinking show, Suchwita (Time to Drink with Suga) creates a frenzy among fans

Suga will host his own drinking show, with Namjoon as the first guest. Fans are going gaga over the news since they can only imagine the deep and thoughtful conversation the two will have in the first episode.

Namjoon, popularly known by his stage name RM, has been friends with Yoongi for 12 years now, and their bond is special to ARMYs, making the debut of the show even more exciting.

Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ 🦋💜 @BTS21_2019



Premiere 12/05 on BangtanTV Channel, 10PM KST! @bts_bighit Yoongi will be hosting his own drinking/talk show called "Suchwita (Time to drink with SUGA)" including special guests.Premiere 12/05 on BangtanTV Channel, 10PM KST! @bts_bighit Yoongi will be hosting his own drinking/talk show called "Suchwita (Time to drink with SUGA)" including special guests.Premiere 12/05 on BangtanTV Channel, 10PM KST! 💜 https://t.co/NEQGjh11Vg

Fans of the Bangtan Boys cannot keep calm.

sugawa⁷ @sugawainscoting YOONGI’S DRINKING SHOW IM SCREAMING GET READY FOR SUCHWITA YOONGI’S DRINKING SHOW IM SCREAMING GET READY FOR SUCHWITA https://t.co/EhM0N8LYJ1

Carolyne⁷ 🌱🧑‍🚀💙 @mhereonlyforbts So Yoongi will have his drinking show "Suchwita" and his 1st guest will be Namjoon who is his best friend for over 12 years... and the way hybe tried to hide joon face by only showing his dimple smile as if we are not able to recognize bts by only looking at their thumbs So Yoongi will have his drinking show "Suchwita" and his 1st guest will be Namjoon who is his best friend for over 12 years... and the way hybe tried to hide joon face by only showing his dimple smile as if we are not able to recognize bts by only looking at their thumbs 😭

lex⁷ @prodK0YA and this drinking show being released two days after the release of indigo mmhm i just know yoongi’s gonna get into some deep conversations with joon about his music and this drinking show being released two days after the release of indigo mmhm i just know yoongi’s gonna get into some deep conversations with joon about his music

With RM being the first guest two days after making his solo debut with Indigo, ARMYs are anticipating the BTS rappers having a deep conversation about the music, theme, and RM's inspiration behind it.

mani⁷ is indigo🦋 @strwbrryoongii me seeing the “special guest” on yoongi’s new drinking show: me seeing the “special guest” on yoongi’s new drinking show: https://t.co/lUX7m8x83D

Hoopki :D @hoopki YOONGI IS GOING TO HAVE HIS OWN DRINKING SHOW OMG YOONGI IS GOING TO HAVE HIS OWN DRINKING SHOW OMG https://t.co/qlRlAxmwTU

In the teaser, uploaded by BTS, Suga can be seen laughing and joking with RM, further exciting the fans. A couple of days ago, the Seoul singer posted a picture of drinks, and fans are speculating if it was taken during the filming of Suga's new drinking show.

Zakia⁷(ia)💙INDIGO @V_babyzakia so the story joon posted few days ago was from yoongi's drinking show !?????🤯🤯 so the story joon posted few days ago was from yoongi's drinking show !?????🤯🤯 https://t.co/t6z7VQcpKE

Moreover, they are thrilled to meet other guests who will feature on the show to have a drink with Suga. It's possible that viewers will get to see other BTS members as guests on the show alongside other Korean musicians.

Suga is the second member of the septet to host a drinking show. BTS' eldest member Jin had a drinking show with celebrity chef Baek Jong-won.

With Yoongi hosting his own show now, fans are wondering if the other five members will take charge too. Needless to say, ARMYs are gratified with the latest news and have their hands full with BTS-filled content coming along.

The mega-pop group has decided to enlist in the mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who will enlist next month. Other members will also enlist accordingly, as they have chosen to reconvene as a group in 2025.

Poll : 0 votes