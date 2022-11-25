"Hit songs are coming" fans react as RM drops Indigo tracklist with iconic collabs

On November 24, 2022, BTS' RM surprised fans worldwide by revealing the tracklist for his upcoming single album titled Indigo. The list includes a total of ten songs, eight of which are collaborations with prominent names from the music industry.

The star-studded lineup features neo-soul legend Erykah Badu, genre-blending rapper Anderson .Paak, British singer-songwriter Mahalia, Korean-Canadian rapper Paul Blanco, and many more.

Moreover, RM was credited as a writer under each of the ten songs, showing the dedication for his first solo release in four years. In a post on social media, the 28-year-old shared that he had been working on the album since 2019.

Described as the K-pop star's personal record of feelings and experiences, Indigo will be released on December 2, 2022. It will be the singer's first solo album following the release of his highly successful 2018 mixtape, mono.

#IndigoByRM trends as fans react to the newly dropped tracklist

Fans anticipated that Kim Nam-joon would take things to the next level with Indigo. However, the album's international scale left everyone pleasantly surprised.

Taking to Twitter to express their surprise and appreciation for the artist, fans trended #IndigoByRM and #IndigoByRMIsComing worldwide, along with hashtags of the collaborating artists.

While one fan tweeted that "hit songs are coming," another already dubbed Indigo as "the best album of the year." Other ARMYs praised Namjoon for his involvement in co-writing all ten tracks, while some speculated about the release of another tracklist.

Big Hit announces concert with 200 fans for Indigo's release

To celebrate the album's release, BIG HIT announced that RM will be hosting a concert on December 5 with only 200 fans. Additionally, the agency stated that minors, those born after December 31, 2002, will not be allowed to attend the concert.

In a statement released on Weverse on Wednesday, BIG HIT said:

"We have a variety of content planned for the promotions for RM’s solo album Indigo and we would like to invite ARMY who love and adore our artist to participate in one of the events: a small performance video recording that engages closely with the audience."

According to the statement, only the 200 winners who will be selected through a raffle will be allowed to attend the exclusive concert that will take place in Seoul. No further details about the program were revealed.

Many ARMYs found the "no minor's clause" suspicious as the company also stated that no videos or photos will be allowed during the event. However, the singer had earlier expressed his desire to hold an intimate get-together with his fans and this private concert may just be it.

Meanwhile, the Moonchild singer released an artistic set of teaser images and a 46-second identity film ahead of Indigo's release next month.

