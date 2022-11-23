“Is it a concert date with RM?” BTS fans react to septet’s leader announcing a small-scale concert in celebration of solo album Indigo

BTS’ RM will be holding a small-scale concert in celebration of his solo album Indigo.

On November 23, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that the hit boy group leader will be holding a concert for 200 fans in Seoul, which is set to take place on December 5, at 8 pm KST, three days after the release of Indigo.

The K-pop idol is the third member of the group to release his solo album this year, preceded by j-hope, who released his solo album Jack in the Box on July 15 and the group’s oldest member Jin, who recently released The Astronaut on October 28.

This is the BTS leader's debut solo studio album and third solo work overall, after previously releasing two mixtapes, RM (2015) and Mono (2018).

“Is it a concert date with RM?”, an ARMY member (fandom of BTS) left a cheeky Twitter remark in response to the December 5 concert announcement.

𖣂⁷ @tiyafdl is it a concert date with rm????

BTS’ RM will select concert participants through a raffle system

BIG HIT MUSIC has laid out the first set of details for the Mono artist's upcoming solo concert, which will be held on December 5 at 8 pm KST, three days post the release of Indigo. The venue is undecided for now and fans will be notified about it later.

The BTS leader will hold the concert for only 200 ARMYs as the capacity of the venue is limited. The concert participants will be selected through a raffle system, wherein they will be divided into groups of 50 and given a 30 minutes time slot.

ARMYs who have purchased Indigo SET or Indigo “Book Edition” and Indigo “Postcard Edition” from Weverse shop will be eligible to participate in his solo concert.

Interested ARMYs are required to apply by November 24 from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm KST. The selected winners will be announced on November 25 at 3:00 pm KST. Fans above the age of 18 can apply and ARMYs born after December 2002 are not eligible to participate in the K-pop idol's solo concert.

BTS fans took to social media to react to the Indigo singer’s announcement of a solo concert. Notably, fans pointed out how BTS leader has always wanted to do a small and intimate concert for fans in a smaller venue and that they are glad that his dreams have come to fruition.

Certain ARMYs are baffled by the rules, particularly not allowing minors in the concert and admitting only 200 fans. Some fans admitted to feeling envious of those 200 lucky fans who will get to see the idol up and close while performing his debut album on-stage for the first time.

bora 💜 (slow) @bora_twts Our next goal is to perform in this small room and have a little vibe with us

He's doing it for his album 🥺🥺🥺



He’s doing it for his album 🥺🥺🥺

🐨 Our next goal is to perform in this small room and have a little vibe with us

He's doing it for his album 🥺🥺🥺

sara⁷ 💙 @ot7enthusiast @charts_k @BTS_twt So glad joon will be able to perform 🥺 there'll be 200 armys singing along with me,I can't wait

👑⁷ @SOSO_SGGENIUS @charts_k @BTS_twt I'm so happy for Namjoon he always wanted a mini concert to perform at 😭😭

Fans have noticed how BTS members have done some interesting promotional activities for their solo album releases. For Jack in the Box, j-hope organized a listening party which was attended by some of the biggest names in the K-pop industry like Drunken Tiger JK, BIBI, PeakBoy, Loco, Sunmi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, and Se So Neon’s So! YoON!

All BTS members were in attendance as well, except SUGA, who excused himself as he was not keeping well.

Jin did a bunch of solo promotional activities as well, even featuring on Lee Young-ji’s My Alcohol Diary and SBS’ Running Man. He even became a brand ambassador for Ottogi’s Jin Ramen.

The Mono artist is currently stationed in New York City and fans were left wondering what could be the reason behind his visit. Many ARMYs speculated that it could be because of a collaboration or perhaps some international appearances related to his upcoming album. The information is not yet concrete.

The BTS leader drops identity film teaser for Indigo

The K-pop idol recently dropped the identity film teaser for Indigo. He described his upcoming solo album as the “last archive of his twenties” and further added that Indigo is a compilation and documentation of his youth and how it is time to bid it a fitting farewell to welcome the new phase of his life, his thirties.

He shares that twenties are like old-faded jeans, timeless and immortal.

The Mono singer will feature some interesting collaborations on his upcoming album, including veteran rock band Cherry Filter, and has reportedly collaborated with Happy singer Pharrell Williams and BIBI, neither of which are confirmed as of yet.

Indigo will be released on December 2 at 2 pm KST.

