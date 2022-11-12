BTS' leader RM is making his debut with a solo studio album Indigo, which will be available globally on December 2, 2022, at 2 pm KST. Besides the upcoming album's announcement, ARMYs (BTS' fandom) have been busy speculating on the reason behind choosing the word 'Indigo' as the album title, and the results are impressive, to say the least.

Also known as Kim Nam-joon or Nam-joon, the BTS member has previously released two mixtapes, RM and mono. However, his new record will be entirely different from his previous releases, and will possibly showcase the experiences and stories he has gone through, like a diary.

indigo is the colour between Purple and Blue… purple is the colour that represents BTS, blue is the colour that expresses Kim Namjoon

Coming to the album title, ARMYs have a couple of theories. For starters, some pointed out how Indigo is the color between Blue and Purple; on multiple occasions, the All Night crooner has shared that he identifies with the color Blue.

Hence, the hit artist choosing Indigo, which lies between the two, might have a special meaning.

Fans come up with different symbolic reasons behind BTS' RM picking 'Indigo' as the title for his new album

Indigo, as a color, also holds a spiritual meaning. As per the Spiritual Center, the color is “one of devotion and sincerity,” and represents both spiritual wisdom and deepest thoughts. Considering Nam-joon's upcoming album will be a diary featuring his thoughts and journey, the title Indigo made sense to most of the fans.

Moving forward, another ARMY member shared that the title could be a wordplay. In Korean, it represents “Nam’s color,” indicating that it is specifically his color.

Some, on the other hand, associated it with Sir Isaac Newton, because BTS is known to incorporate science, literature, and space into their concepts and lyrics. Hence, it seemed appropriate to some too.



Correct me if I'm wrong but Indigo in Korean is 남색, 남 Like in Namjoon (남준) and 색 meaning color

So, Joon's album Indigo could have the meaning of: Nam's Color?! Showing his own aura/personality?!

Correct me if I'm wrong but Indigo in Korean is 남색, 남 Like in Namjoon (남준) and 색 meaning color

So, Joon's album Indigo could have the meaning of: Nam's Color?! Showing his own aura/personality?!



BASICALLY how this works is you coat your paper with some specific chemicals and then place what you want to be white/lighter colors on top of it. Then you leave it out in the sun or UV light. When you wash off the chemicals, wherever the light touched turns blue!

Nam-joon has promised exciting collaborations, and shared that he has been working on the album for several years. As per his Instagram, the work on the album began in the early 2019.

The S**y Nukim rapper also showed his excitement on Weverse, stating:

Finally My 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone. I worked hard on it for the past 4 years.. ㅜ The image is a mood cut, not the jacket cover. It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2."

Although the concept and meaning behind Indigo is yet to be revealed by the rapper and BigHit Music, fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

On November 1, 2022, JTBC News reported that the BTS leader will be releasing his album this month, likely on November 25. This generated incredible enthusiasm among fans, who trended 'RM3 is coming' on Twitter. However later, the release date was confirmed to be December 2, 2022.

