4 things BTS' RM teased about his upcoming solo album

As part of the group's second chapter, BTS' RM is all set to release his solo album this year, a fact confirmed by a source at BIGHIT MUSIC in response to the news reports by various Korean outlets.

Korean media announced that RM is completing work on his solo album with the aim of releasing it on November 25, and Bighit Music confirmed the news of his release in an official statement

The 28-year-old rapper is known for his marvelous lyrics that have been the backbone of BTS' discography since the group debuted in 2013. Within the solo songs and mixtapes he has released, the BTS leader has been able to talk about things that affect him due to the septet's fame, using his characteristic wordplay to spice up the lyrics.

BTS' RM has been teasing his upcoming album for months, showing himself to be hard at work in his studio. This caused fans to await his official solo debut eagerly.

Four times BTS' RM hinted at his soon-to-be-released solo album

Namjoon has been constantly updating us about his music, from his own studio, even from way back in April on VLive to literally a few days ago on mono anniversary



I'M SO EXCITED

RM3 IS COMING

The Do You rapper has posted pictures of himself working in his studio, RKive, and spoken about his next album. Known for accidentally spoiling comebacks and content before its release, BTS' RM has become vigilant about sharing hints and teasing his forthcoming album without giving too much away.

Nonetheless, here are four things the BTS leader has teased about his soon-to-be-released solo debut.

1) Unexpected collaborations

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/2p9b9pzn BTS RM hints collab with Pharell with Rolling Stone cover + interview BTS RM hints collab with Pharell with Rolling Stone cover + interviewtinyurl.com/2p9b9pzn https://t.co/of50TXixqd

In the latest Musicians on Musicians interview conducted by Rolling Stone, BTS' RM had a deep conversation with Pharrell Williams, revealing a BTS collaboration and a possible feature on RM's solo album.

my RM3 collab predictions are:

Pharrell, BIBI, Khalid, and Jungkook

Pharrell, BIBI, Khalid, and Jungkook my RM3 collab predictions are:Pharrell, BIBI, Khalid, and Jungkook

RM has revealed that he might be teaming up with some surprising artists, and fans believe that the Pharrell collaboration is just the tip of the iceberg. In the past, the moonchild rapper released music with eAeon, Lil Nas X, Tiger JK, HONNE, Fallout Boy, NELL, and many more, making his next partnership all the more anticipated. Some recent rumors insinuate a collaboration with Korean rock band Cherry Rocket.

2) Evolution from RM's playlist mono

NAMJOON TEASING HIS NEXT NEW ALBUM AFTER MONO ON IG IM SCREAMING

HAS HE FINISHED HIS ALBUM????



HAS HE FINISHED HIS ALBUM???? FUCOSBSKSSBSJ NAMJOON TEASING HIS NEXT NEW ALBUM AFTER MONO ON IG IM SCREAMINGHAS HE FINISHED HIS ALBUM???? FUCOSBSKSSBSJ https://t.co/CKFMCdjmww

The BTS leader recently posted an Instagram story to celebrate his second mixtape, mono, completing four years of release. The mini-album has seven songs presenting an introspective image of RM's mind, chronicling his thoughts on overwhelming success in his early twenties.

In a V LIVE broadcast, the rapper mentioned that his new album will be very different from mono, representing his life in a different state of mind than before. If mono allowed him to look on at the beauty and melancholy of being alone, inspired by his life as a city-dweller, the upcoming album is sure to reminisce about his personal growth over the past few years.

3) Record of the "Twenties"

A lot has happened to BTS since 2019. They canceled a world tour, released two superhit albums, dropped three record-breaking English singles, held multiple online and offline concerts, and got nominated for and performed at the Grammys, among other things. They have grown up, physically and intellectually, allowing the music to display raw emotions.

BTS' RM has said on his Instagram stories and V LIVE that the next album is going to be a record from 2019, or as he called it, "the twenties." Knowing the songwriter's penchant for creating hard-hitting, poignant, and well-produced music based on his own experiences, the upcoming album is bound to be a rollercoaster in the best possible way.

4) A mix of genres

BTS' RM has appreciated rappers like Drake for branching out and taking part in different genres while keeping the essence of their music intact. Wanting to experiment with different styles of music, the BTS rapper has mentioned that he will be trying new things in his upcoming album.

From his 2015 album RM to 2018's mono, the rapper showed a marked change in his rap style, with his underrated vocals enhancing the songs. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what RM will have in store this time.

Apart from his upcoming album, BTS' RM will also be the host of the variety show The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge. This will mark his second time being on the main cast of a major Korean variety show after Problematic Men.

BTS' other members, SUGA, Jung Kook, V, and Jimin, are likely to release solo albums in 2023, giving ARMY a lot to look forward to. The group's eldest, Jin, has already canceled his military postponement and could be on active duty by the end of this year. This comes days after he released The Astronaut and performed the song at Coldplay's Argentina concert.

