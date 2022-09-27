"He looks so good": Have a safe flight Yoongi trends as ARMYs go gaga over BTS star's long hair  

On September 27, ARMYs were surprised to find out that BTS’ SUGA aka Yoongi was travelling to Japan, on an early morning flight. Soon after, they began flooding Twitter as they could not get enough of the BTS member's long luscious locks.

ARMYs gasped virtually when they saw stunning visuals of SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, at the airport, dressed in a chic black studded jacket, trousers and his favourite beanie cap. The K-pop idol looked gorgeous as he gently brushed his long luscious locks with his fingers and kept them in place under his beanie.

From lavishing praise on his beautiful long hair to wishing him a safe journey, SUGA's fans took all over the internet. “He looks so good”, one fan gushed on Twitter, and honestly, we mirror their feelings.

koo ⭐️🍭 @jeonpixi min yoongi looks so good min yoongi looks so good 😮 https://t.co/3HobPfr4LN

Yoongi’s long hair becomes a trending topic on the internet, check out these fan reactions

rat ⁷ @epiqhanv MAN THE HAIR GOD I CANT FUCKING DO THIS MIN YOONGI MARRY ME I AM BEGGING YOU MAN THE HAIR GOD I CANT FUCKING DO THIS MIN YOONGI MARRY ME I AM BEGGING YOU https://t.co/Y1T2sRSMvM

The ARMY's reactions were quite epic as they could not stop swooning over SUGA. “Keep the scissors away”, fans declared on social media warning BIG HIT’s stylists to not touch the Interlude: Shadow singer’s hair.

yoonkook archive @yoonkoous HIS HAIR IS SO LONG OMFG MIN YOONGI HIS HAIR IS SO LONG OMFG MIN YOONGI https://t.co/aC8RsHJzqd

hope⁷ @winnttaebear MIN YOONGI'S LONG HAIR OH MY GOD MIN YOONGI'S LONG HAIR OH MY GOD https://t.co/stse4zp52L

At one point, the hit K-pop boy band's rapper took off his beanie and gently ruffled his beautiful hair, making ARMYs swoon and swirl in delight.

ً @mygalias min yoongi the most beautiful ♡ min yoongi the most beautiful ♡ https://t.co/2mKLfRVMfK

Not only that, SUGA also made heads turn with his impressive Valentino’s Mini Locò Crossbody Bag, which is made in Italy and boasts of Valentino’s signature style.

Brijin 브리진 @mrlindokim soy:

○ bisexual

○ heterosexual

● una persona completamente enamorada de Min Yoongi

soy:○ bisexual○ heterosexual● una persona completamente enamorada de Min Yoongi https://t.co/2QzXy6rboM

Fans also wished SUGA a safe journey as he was spotted traveling to Japan on a personal schedule. Based on comments from fans, it seems like the K-pop idol is attending a basketball championship, which might be the Japan Games 2022 which is scheduled on September 30 and October 2.

Judging by his blue t-shirt which has his name "SUGA" imprinted on it along with number 3 and yellow borders, it seems like the rapper is a Golden State fan.

The K-pop idol also uploaded a monochrome picture of him and his gorgeous long hair in its full glory, leaving fans gasping for air.

It is still unclear if Yoongi is in Japan for a holiday or something work related, but fans are sure they don’t have to wait long to know the truth behind this Japan trip.

More about hit boy band BTS' rapper, SUGA aka Yoongi

sen⁷ @sugatradamus min yoongi finally revealing his 7 tattoo min yoongi finally revealing his 7 tattoo https://t.co/W4WyEgX4ro

SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, dons several hats at once. He is a rapper, dancer, performer, record producer and one-seventh part of the K-pop juggernaut group, BTS.

Three years after his debut with BTS, Yoongi released his first solo mixtape Agust D, followed by a second mixtape, the spiritual successor of Agust D, D-2, in 2020.

Agust D is an anagram of the rapper's stage name, SUGA and D refers to his town Daegu, where he was born in South Korea.

The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to the That That singer, both as a songwriter and record producer, who is known as a multi-talented artist.

Yoongi is the second oldest member in the group, only second to Jin and is known to be the “Grandpa” of the hit boy group.

BTS will perform at Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15 in a bid win to the 2030 World Expo for South Korea. The concert is a free of charge event, and international fans can watch the concert live on Weverse, ZEPETO and NAVER NOW.

