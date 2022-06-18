"I learned a lot from him": BTS' SUGA spills his true feelings on working with Psy

BTS' SUGA recently put his spectacular production skills on display as the idol collaborated with veteran K-pop soloist Psy on the latter's album PSY 9th. Not only did he have the honor of producing the title track, but the Daechwita rapper also had the opportunity to feature in the official video of That That.

Working with Psy was not how SUGA expected it to be as the veteran singer fostered a fun and friendly working environment. Considering how the competition to be the best is always rife in the K-pop industry, Psy's approach was quite refreshing. The collaboration track has experienced soaring success on various international music charts.

In a recent interview with Weverse, SUGA spilled the beans on working with Psy. He said that he certainly gained a lot of knowledge about musical production courtesy of Psy despite them working separately on various parts of the song:

"We divided up the labor and wrote separately, but I learned a lot from him. It was an entirely different production experience for me."

BTS' SUGA praises Psy for encouraging a fun working environment in his interview with Weverse magazine

Weverse recently released their interview with BTS’ SUGA which involves the K-pop singer talking about his musical journey in the industry.

In the interview, SUGA elaborated on his experience as a BTS member, his solo projects such as Agust D, and his numerous collaborations with major international artists like Coldplay, Psy, Heize, and IU.

The K-pop idol spoke extensively about his collaboration with Psy for That That, and the production work it entailed. The singers have already revealed in multiple interviews that the BTS singer had initially agreed to only producing the song, but he was later included in the official music video. SUGA performed the choreography with Psy quite deftly, and let his brilliance shine through.

SUGA has discussed the collaboration before, but this time he went on to talk more about the music production for the song. SUGA stated that the track That That perfectly fits Psy because he is so fun and energetic. Psy also provided suggestions and feedback to SUGA as they worked together.

"That back-and-forth process was really fun. At first I decided I would just play it for him, and if he didn’t like it, I’d just let it go, but PSY said that he had been working on music for 22 years and now he needed some young blood, and said he wanted to do the song."

SUGA also revealed that the melodies he wrote and suggested had a classic Psy touch even though the latter wanted to focus on creating something new and unique.

The BTS rapper further stated that he was in charge of producing the verse and the main hook for the song. For his rap verse, SUGA took inspiration from the mixtapes that he released in 2019.

SUGA said that he was happy to be a part of the project since he wanted to expand his musical skills as a producer. Although he had initially planned to only write the song, he was thrilled to be featured in it later on.

"It was an entirely different production experience for me; there was something about his attitude when making music that resonated with me."

While discussing his future activities during the interview, the K-pop idol hinted that he may host a solo concert sometime soon. He also expressed his hope of seeing his fans continuing to support him and showing up for his performances in case the idea for the solo concert translated to reality.

