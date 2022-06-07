PSY's upcoming concert faces criticism for using 300t of drinkable water, neglecting drought concerns 

PSY's planned summer concert has become a centre of concern since it requires 300 tonnes of drinking water per show, despite the fact that the country is experiencing a drought. The singer announced on June 3, 2022, that his Summer Swag concert series, renowned for splashing people with water after the act, will return this year, after a three-year hiatus.

On MBC's Radio Star on May 4, 2022, the singer had revealed that each event required 300 tonnes of drinkable water provided by water trucks.

While fans were ecstatic to hear about the concert, netizens advised caution, urging the singer to rethink the concept in the face of the country's ongoing severe drought situation. The video has since gone viral on the internet, with most of the backlash coming from social media and local news sources.

As Korea experiences a water shortage for agricultural use as well as industrial use, PSY's announcement has drawn widespread criticism, since it has been advertised with phrases such as:

“So much water that it will make you wonder if we scooped up the Han River.”

Netizens raise concerns about PSY's use of water in upcoming Summer Swag concert series

While some argue that the mass of water used for creative purposes is essential, numerous others are of the opinion that, given the drought and climate change at the moment, the K-pop star should consider cancelling or scaling back his show.

The mixed reactions were very evident on social media, as netizens penned down their thoughts about the move:

Dalunamoon @Hopes_Magic @allkpop They been doing this kind of concerts in Korea for years and now they're complaining? There were criticism from international ppl before due to the waste of water on those events, Korean ppl just normalized it. Glad to see they're coming into their senses in smt @allkpop They been doing this kind of concerts in Korea for years and now they're complaining? There were criticism from international ppl before due to the waste of water on those events, Korean ppl just normalized it. Glad to see they're coming into their senses in smt

Sumixing @haruka_shu @allkpop I commend him for making the audience hydrated but think about Mother Earth first @allkpop I commend him for making the audience hydrated but think about Mother Earth first

Bebe @yepbebe @allkpop as he should. ppl be dehydrated during concerts man. i don’t blame him for doing something so smart @allkpop as he should. ppl be dehydrated during concerts man. i don’t blame him for doing something so smart

PSY's Summer Swag concert series: Location, dates, tickets and more

The concert is scheduled to take place at the Jamsil Auxiliary Stadium in southern Seoul on August 4 and 5. The concerts, which began in 2011, are famous because fans are drenched while listening to music and can cool down in the steamy Korean summer.

Interpark Tickets will begin selling tickets for PSY's 2022 Summer Swag on June 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. KST.

Additionally, the singer's newest track, That That, which was produced by BTS' SUGA went viral on the internet once the singer staged public concerts for the track, showing stadiums full of screaming fans. That That (featuring BTS' SUGA) is also the first Korean music video to reach 200 million views in 2022.

