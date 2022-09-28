Fans move over BTS’ SUGA to fawn over his "manager" at the Incheon airport

It seems like BTS’ SUGA has some tough competition, and it is none other than his own company staff.

On September 27, the Agust D rapper arrived at the Incheon International Airport to fly out to Japan for some yet-to-be-revealed business. Although fans went gaga over him and his looks, another person caught their eye - a staff member travelling with him.

The staff member, who flaunted a great build, tall height, and luscious, lengthy hair easily towered above BTS’ SUGA, who himself is 5 feet 9 inches. Initially, the staff member was mistaken for the youngest member of BTS, Jung Kook. Both the Agust D rapper and the staff member were dressed in an all-black outfit.

While some media photos blurred his face, as is the custom, there were several other photos and videos which captured the company staff in his glory.

“Manager nim oh no, boyfriend nim”: Acquantaince temporarily takes the spotlight off of BTS’ SUGA

BTS’ SUGA recently treated his fans with a stunning black-and-white portrait photo on Instagram, which captured the K-pop idol’s handsome face and long locks gloriously. It happened again, with him arriving at the Incheon International Airport sporting an all-black outfit and his signature beanie.

Media houses and fans always capture airport arrivals and departures of their favourite celebrities till the very end. One way they can see an idol without their mask or hat is at the identification checkpoint. The Daechwita rapper similarly set hearts on fire when he let his luscious locks loose for a few seconds during that time.

💜SHAI⁷🏁🃏 ⟭⟬💜 @TaeTaeManager I can't believe Yoongi's hair now is longer than mine. He looks soooo good I'm in looooooveI can't believe Yoongi's hair now is longer than mine. He looks soooo good I'm in loooooove😍 I can't believe Yoongi's hair now is longer than mine. He looks soooo good🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/USc1x7nd9F

While many gushed over the rapper himself, several got obsessed with his company staff aka "manager", who was spotted alongside SUGA.

Twitter user @lridescent9595 posted a clip of the staff member talking to BTS’ SUGA. The 5-second clip captured a milli-second of his fully masked face. At the time of writing this article, the said video had already garnered 116.9k views already.

The staff member, who a majority of the ARMYs presume to be the manager, looked effortlessly handsome. In an instant, fans tweeted that they wanted BTS’ SUGA to move over to get a good look at the "manager".

Check out some of the fans’ reactions below:

Belle💜🐱 @MinYo0ngisQueen Dear God, if I can't marry Yoongi then please give me his manager instead Dear God, if I can't marry Yoongi then please give me his manager instead 😭 https://t.co/x7YYIucVln

marie⁷🗡️ @glossgination 밤̾밤̾🌰ʙᴛѕ₇ @Iridescent9595 매니저에게 말하는 융기 매니저에게 말하는 융기 https://t.co/ihfDJXlMAh Okay but I simp for the manager he cute a lil bit twitter.com/Iridescent9595… Okay but I simp for the manager he cute a lil bit twitter.com/Iridescent9595…

전설 엄마 @jks_ladyice Ok I need deets on Yoongi's manager Ok I need deets on Yoongi's manager 👀

Fans also discovered that this staff member was the same person who was seen beside Bang Si-hyuk and BTS’ RM during &AUDITION - The Howling’s finale.

Some fans placed their bets on him being a translator and not a manager, since &AUDITION was a Japanese competition show and the Agust D rapper was flying to Japan.

Joyce 💟✨ @namjooniethighz @Cassakane1 Yes that other guy definitely was with Namjoon in Japan ! I’m going with translator as well! @Cassakane1 Yes that other guy definitely was with Namjoon in Japan ! I’m going with translator as well! https://t.co/bTgmiboGqW

Cassakane ⁷帝ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💜🏁 @Cassakane1 @namjooniethighz I think you're right. I saw a vid where he was standing close and then backed away while Yoongi was going through a checkpoint. I feel like a manager wouldn't have to make that correction - he'd be used to all the airport steps, etc. @namjooniethighz I think you're right. I saw a vid where he was standing close and then backed away while Yoongi was going through a checkpoint. I feel like a manager wouldn't have to make that correction - he'd be used to all the airport steps, etc.

The identity of the mysterious manager/translator remains unknown for now. However, considering the global spread of ARMYs and the investigative power they hold, fans can soon expect to know the name of the “manager-nim.”

In other news, ‘Yoongi marry me’ trended on Twitter as he made his way to the Incheon International airport. The K-pop idol, a known basketball enthusiast, is flying to Japan to attend the NBA Japan Games 2022.

