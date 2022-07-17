Watch BTS' SUGA takes the stage by storm in his 1st ever live performance of ‘That That’ with PSY

BTS' SUGA made a surprise appearance at PSY’s “Splash Show - SUMMER SWAG 2022” concert on July 16 at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, where he joined PSY on stage to perform their hit collab track That That.

This was SUGA’s first-live performance of That That with PSY. PSY has been promoting the song all by himself, so fans present at the concert were pleasantly surprised by this unexpected collaboration on stage.

BTS' SUGA surprises ARMY with unexpected appearance on stage with PSY

ARMYs were saddened to learn that BTS' SUGA had to miss j-hope’s pre-release party due to a cold and mild fever. However, BTS' SUGA had the best plan on his mind to cheer up his fans. Dressed in a white tee, beige jacket and ripped jeans, the Bangtan member looked summer-ready as he grooved along to the iconic choreography of the song, matching steps with PSY and the background dancers.

Naturally, ARMYs present at the concert and the ones on the internet were shook by SUGA’s sudden appearance out of nowhere and rocked the stadium full of audience.

ッ Ann₇ prod. SUGA @AgustDtop THE SCREAMS FOR MIN YOONGI, HIS ENERGY, HIS PERFORMANCE , HIS DANCE MOVES , THE MIC DROP AT THE END, CUTE interaction with PSY, OH GOSH I AM GOING INSANE HERE! THE SCREAMS FOR MIN YOONGI, HIS ENERGY, HIS PERFORMANCE , HIS DANCE MOVES , THE MIC DROP AT THE END, CUTE interaction with PSY, OH GOSH I AM GOING INSANE HERE! https://t.co/FtivMFFlq3

Fans who got to watch BTS' SUGA perform from the front row shared that his energy and charisma was palpable and they finally understood why the Bangtan member is considered one of the best performers in the world.

Ryri @ryriri614 흠뻑쇼 슈가옴 대박 흠뻑쇼 슈가옴 대박 https://t.co/M1L6lljqVj

BTS BTS BTS @bangtan_com_ph



SUGA performing That That with PSY at PSY's Summer Swag 2022 concert in Seoul SUGA performing That That with PSY at PSY's Summer Swag 2022 concert in Seoul 😭https://t.co/c4sPk3nCb3

BTS' SUGA and PSY's explosive track That That, the lead single of the former comeback album PSY 9th back in April, was produced by the Bangtan member. SUGA also featured and appeared in ‘That That’ music video with PSY.

The charismatic track swept both the domestic and international music charts after its release.

That That shot to number 1 on the Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea. It bagged the second highest spot on the South Korean streaming platform Melon, while the music video gained 110 million views within a week of its release.

That That hit number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 different regions, including the United States, Japan, Canada, and more.

sen⁷ 🃏 @sugatradamus YOONGI WAS SILENT FOR WEEKS AND THEN THE NEXT THING WE KNOW HE IS PERFORMING THAT THAT WITH PSY, THIS MAN IS SERIOUSLY FULL OF SURPRISES YOONGI WAS SILENT FOR WEEKS AND THEN THE NEXT THING WE KNOW HE IS PERFORMING THAT THAT WITH PSY, THIS MAN IS SERIOUSLY FULL OF SURPRISES https://t.co/dDpIPSk9FP

Later that night, SUGA also took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of himself backstage at the show.

He captioned the pictures by writing “Hey, I”, the beginning of his verse in That That.

BTS' SUGA took to Weverse to update fans on his health

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE POST SUGA/YOONGI + JHOPE/HOSEOK COMMENT 220715



SG: since I had a little fever since yesterday morning..^^

I couldn't participate thinking "ah it couldn't be COVID.." & went for testingㅠㅠ I'm also regretful/sadㅠㅠ

BTS’ j-hope explained on his recent V-live that SUGA had to miss his pre-release party due to having mild fever and cold and even though he tested COVID negative, he didn’t want to risk coming to the party at all.

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 #yourlovev 💙 @eternalhyyh *Yoongi's absence at the party*



🐿 Yesterday, you must've felt like suga hyung wasn't there. If I were to talk about it, actually suga hyung had originally planned on coming-

When I tell you he was even wondering what to wear and told me he'd also be +

Shortly after j-hope’s V-live, SUGA took to Weverse to update fans about his health and expressed disappointment at missing the pre-release bash, which was attended by some of the biggest musical stars in the industry and of course the other six Bangtan members.

He also congratulated j-hope on the release of Jack in the Box. Touched by his gesture, j-hope wrote back to him saying,

“Love you bro. Don’t get sick”.

미니융⁷ 🧸 (slow) @miiniyoongs



BTS will host a global concert in Busan to help South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, South Korea.

The Bangtan members will also serve as cultural ambassadors on behalf of South Korea. Stay tuned for further details regarding BTS’ Busan concert.

