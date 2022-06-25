5 habits of BTS’ SUGA that ARMYs find extremely cute

BTS' SUGA gives off a stoic persona, but the rapper, in reality, is shy. Also known as Min Yoon-gi, he is the most introverted out of the seven group members. Unlike his fellow members, he has seldom been chaotic in interviews and talk shows, primarily because of his shy personality.

Fans have often wondered about SUGA's hidden traits. Idols do not like to reveal everything about themselves, and rightly so, but their subconscious behaviors and activities help their fans understand them better.

Furthermore, what remains constant on and off-screen are the idol's habits. BTS' SUGA has multiple patterns he is seen repeating, and the dedicated fanbase surely noticed some of them.

From touching his neck while talking to dancing cutely when excited, the idol's stoic public image has come to a halt. ARMYs are now well aware of the kind and soft-hearted persona that he often masks.

Let's look at some of BTS' SUGA not-so-stolid habits that AMRYs adore.

Five habits of BTS' SUGA that go against his quiet nature

1) Nose scrunches

Like his 'Busan brother,' Jimin, BTS' SUGA also has a habit of nose scrunching. He does it when he poses for the camera or says something adorable. Fans have witnessed this habit multiple times in V Live sessions, concerts, and BTS' variety shows.

He gets timid after the nose scrunch and smiles as a result. His bunny smile is reason enough to make an ARMY's day.

2) Little dances

Contrary to what BTS' SUGA appears to be, he sometimes gets excited by the tiniest things. Whenever he hears a piece of happy news, he performs a little dance set for the members and ARMYs alike.

These little dance performaces are not professional moves but just a depiction of his mood. He will casually throw his hands in the air, funnily move his head, and shake his body most adorably. Fellow BTS members love to see SUGA in his element and enjoy it to the fullest.

3) Smirks with the tongue out

BTS' SUGA's smirks are a testament to 'Idol duality,' a famous K-pop slang that draws a stark distinction between idols' personality change from one moment to another.

BTS' SUGA has been spotted carrying his attractive smirk while dancing. Especially at concerts, the rapper takes it up by a notch and passes smiles while smirking. He has a habit of sticking out his tongue while doing so, making ARMYs scream out their lungs in his praise.

4) The sleeping pose

K-pop idols can be relatable, and BTS' SUGA proves just that. His sleeping posture is highly talked about among ARMYs because of its relatability. He sleeps while keeping his hands in between his thighs. Jimin once asked him the reason for the same, and he replied,

"I like keep them (his hands) close. I want my hands to stay close because they are my hands."

His confession to this habit made fans love him even more. The 'Lil meow meow' looks adorable in his sleeping pose, just like a fluffball.

5) Touching his neck

lara @laraaraeken suga's habit of touching the back of his neck when talking about serious stuff will someday be the death of me suga's habit of touching the back of his neck when talking about serious stuff will someday be the death of me https://t.co/DcFfWKCFSb

It is not hidden how shy and nervous BTS' SUGA can get in front of the camera. In interviews, talk shows, and carpet events, he was often spotted scratching the back of his ear and touching his neck.

The idol does it when he gets shy. As a result, he has developed a tendency to touch the back of his neck while talking. However, in some instances, he was seen doing the same while nervous or anxious. Therefore, ARMYs always take note of their idol's behavior and habits to interpret the emotions they are going through.

