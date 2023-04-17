Snacks for diabetes: 7 diabetes-friendly snacks you can enjoy

Looking for healthy snacks for diabetes? If yes, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ve listed some of the healthiest and nutrient-rich snacks that are safe for diabetics.

Choosing good snacks for diabetes can be a daunting task, as you need to be very careful of what you consume. The key, though, is to opt for snacks rich in protein, fiber and other essential nutrients that can help promote fullness and give you energy without causing blood sugar spikes.

Why are snacks important?

Snacks for diabetes keep blood sugar levels in control. (Photo via Pexels/Alexander Mils)

Having healthy snacks between regular meals can help diabetics keep their blood sugar level stable throughout the day.

Snacks rich in fiber, protein and healthy fats along with foods that may regulate blood glucose level can be a great way to keep blood sugar in a healthy range and energy level high. Moreover, it can work as an amazing weight loss strategy as well.

Healthy snacks for diabetes

Keep your blood sugar level stable and energy high all day long with the following seven healthy snacks for diabetics:

#1 Hard-boiled eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are one of the most protein-rich snacks for diabetes. Consuming one or two hard-boiled eggs as a snack can be a great carb-free option to keep energy level high throughout the day.

To make boiled eggs more flavorful, sprinkle your favorite seasoning, and consume them when you feel hungry between meals.

#2 Pistachios

Pistachios are low-carb snacks for diabetics and can be added as a part of healthy snacking.

Experts consider nuts, including pistachios, a diabetes superfood, as they're an amazing combination of carbohydrates, healthy fats and fiber, making them a satisfying and non-perishable snack item.

#3 Avocado

Avocados are one of the healthiest snacks for diabetes. (Photo via Pexels/energepic.com)

Avocados are another very delicious and healthy snack for diabetes that can help manage blood sugar level.

They contain monounsaturated fatty acids and fiber, which makes them a safe snack option for diabetics. According to experts, these properties make avocados beneficial in preventing blood sugar spikes after meals.

#4 Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are incredibly good snacks for diabetics. Studies have shown that having chickpeas and other legumes every day can help reduce diabetes risk and help manage blood sugar level in diabetics.

It's estimated that one cup of chickpeas has approximately 12 grams of fiber and 14 grams of protein, making them a healthy and filling snack option for people with diabetes.

#5 Chia pudding

Chia seeds are packed with fiber and some protein. Although these seeds may be small, they're a great snacking option, not just for diabetics but for everybody. Chia pudding can keep you full for a long time and provide you with essential nutrients, too.

To make chia pudding, add a few tablespoons of chia seeds to one cup of milk of your choice, and let the mixture thicken for a few minutes. Add some berries or your favorite fruit, and serve chilled.

#6 Popcorn

Popcorn is considered a very healthy snack for diabetes. It's low in calories, which may promote weight control and also manage blood sugar level. Popcorn also contains a good amount of fiber, which is another reason that makes this crunchy and tasty food diabetes-friendly.

#7 Trail mix

Trail mix combines nuts, dried fruits and seeds. (Photo via Pexels/Farheen)

It combines nuts, dried fruits and seeds and is considered one of the healthiest and most nutritious snacks for diabetes.

It also provides fiber and healthy fats that are known to help reduce insulin and blood sugar level. As dried fruits are quite high in sugar, consume them in moderation.

Always choose protein and fiber-rich snacks

There are many more great snack options for diabetics, but the rule of thumb is to choose foods rich in healthy fats, fiber and protein to help maintain blood sugar level.

Avoid foods loaded with refined sugars, like cookies and cupcakes, as these can rapidly raise blood sugar and lead to weight gain and other health issues.

Poll : 0 votes