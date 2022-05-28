Chickpea: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Garbanzo beans or chickpeas are a type of legumes high in protein, fibre and complex carbs. They are nutrient-dense, which means they are high in nutrients but low in calories.

Chickpeas are a flexible plant-based protein source found in many Mediterranean and Indian recipes. Like many other legumes, chickpeas are high in proteins as well as fibres. They are also rich in a variety of important vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas are even considered a superfood.

Nutritional Values of Chickpeas

As per the USDA, one cup (152 g) of chickpeas contain:

· 210 calories

· Fat: 3.8 gram

· Sodium: 322 mg

· Carbohydrates: 35 gram

· Fibre: 9.6 gram

· Sugar: 6 gram

· Protein: 10.7 gram.

Carbohydrate accounts for most of the calories in chickpeas. One cup-serving contains around 35 grams of carbohydrates. Chickpeas contain most of their carbohydrate in the form of fibre and starch, with a tiny amount of naturally occurring sugar. One cup-serving of chickpeas is estimated to have a glycemic value of 23.

What makes chickpeas so nutritious?

Chickpeas are a great source of protein, as they include all nine essential amino acids, which are the building blocks for our bodies to function properly. Chickpeas are also a great non-animal source of protein, making them a great dietary option for vegetarians and vegans.

Chickpeas are also high in a variety of micronutrients. Choline helps your brain and neurological system function properly. Chickpeas also have folate, magnesium, potassium and iron, as well as vitamins A, E and C. The little peas are filled with nutrients and have numerous health benefits.

Health Benefits of Chickpeas

Chickpeas provide numerous health benefits due to their high nutritional content. Here's a look at some of them:

#1 Promotes weight loss

Chickpeas are a good source of fibre. A one-cup serving provides nearly half of the daily recommended fibre intake for adults.

Chickpeas increase satiety; in other words, they make you feel fuller for longer and helps you avoid overeating. That can assist people in losing weight or maintaining their current weight.

According to a 2017 study, pulses like chickpeas include both insoluble and soluble fibre, which can delay stomach emptiness and limit the rate of digested food moving through the small intestine.

#2 Encourages Heart Health

Chickpeas are high in fibre, with one half-cup serving providing 16% of your daily requirements. Chickpeas contain about one-third soluble fibre, making them healthy for the heart. According to studies, people who eat fibre-rich diets have a lower risk of heart disease.

#3 Reduces risk of Anemia

Iron deficiency or anaemia is caused by the body's inability to transport oxygen to its cells. Weakness and exhaustion are common symptoms. Life-threatening consequences can occur in extreme situations, though.

A cup of chickpeas contains 4.7 mg of iron, which can range from half to one-fifth of a person's daily iron requirements. It also contains vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron. Consistently consuming chickpeas can help lower the risk of iron deficiency.

#4 Controlling Blood Sugar

Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, which won't cause your blood sugar to rise. They are an excellent snack to include in the diet for people who have difficulty controlling their blood sugar. Chickpeas, like other legumes, contain resistant starch, which slows carbohydrate absorption.

#5 Promotes Neurological Health

Choline aids in the functioning of brain and nervous system. One cup of chickpeas contain 70.2 mg of choline.

Choline is important for mood, muscle control, learning, memory and metabolism. Adults should take 400–550 mg of choline every day, depending on their gender and other factors.

#6 Can reduce risk of certain cancers

According to several studies, having chickpeas regularly can help lessen your risk of some cancers. That is because this legume can help your body produce butyrate, a fatty acid that can help reduce inflammation in colon cells, lowering your risk of colon cancer.

Chickpeas also contain saponins, which are plant components that aid in the prevention of cancer formation. Saponins have also been known for their ability to slow tumour growth.

Chickpeas also include several vitamins and minerals that may help reduce your cancer risk. They include vitamin B, which is linked to a reduced risk of breast and lung cancer.

Takeaway

Chickpeas aren't just an important ingredient of hummus or a tasty addition to chilli. They're also nutritious, containing vitamins, minerals, fibre and protein.

The health benefits of chickpeas can help you manage your weight, blood sugar, and neurological health while lowering your risk of chronic diseases, like heart disease and cancer.

There are many ways of incorporating this superfood into your daily diet. Try roasting chickpeas as a snack or adding them to your salad. Chickpeas are versatile and can be used in salads, soups, stews, chilis, casseroles, greens and grain meals.

Hummus is made by combining pureed chickpeas with tahini. Use hummus as a vegetable dip for a protein and fibre-rich snack, instead of high-fat dressings like mayonnaise in tuna or chicken salad.

