7 benefits of avocados for your health

Avocados, also known as butter fruit or alligator pear, are rich, single-seeded fruits with a very mild flavour.

While many people say avocados are fruits, and some refer to them as vegetables, avocados are actually berries. They come from the same Lauraceae plant family as the cinnamon tree and mostly grow in warm climate.

Delicious and versatile, avocados have now become a staple in many households. They are also extremely popular in the fitness industry, as they are packed with essential nutrients and contain about 20 vitamins and key minerals. Adding avocados to your diet can be very beneficial, as it has amazing health advantages.

Excellent health benefits of eating avocados:

1) They are rich in nutrients and minerals

Avocados are highly packed with many significant nutrients and vitamins. Every 200 gram of avocados contain calories-32 gram, protein-4 gram, fat-30 gram, fibre-14 gram, carbs-17 gram, Vitamin C-22%, Vitamin K-35%, Vitamin E-28%, niacin (Vitamin B3)-22%, riboflavin(Vitamin B2)-20%, folate-41%, pyridoxine acid (Vitamin B5)-56%, pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5)-56%, magnesium-14%, copper-42%, potassium-21% and manganese-12%.

Avocados are amazingly nutritious and have fibre and healthy fats, and several important minerals and vitamins. Regular consumption of avocados can potentially improve your overall health and nutrition quality.

2) Avocados contain anti-inflammatory properties

Avocados have various anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce your body’s inflammation.

They're one of the best sources of phytosterol, omega-3 fatty acid and plant hormones, including stigmasterol and sitosterol. Eating avocados helps keep inflammation at bay and also helps lubricate muscles and joints to keep body pain and strains away.

3) Avocados are good for healthy eyes

The two most powerful carotenoids required for maintaining proper eye health are zeaxanthin and lutein, both of which are present in avocados.

These carotenoids are responsible for improving eye cells and controlling blue light, which is a harmful eye-damaging condition. Moreover, this fruit can also reduce the chances of macular degeneration as well as cataract in adults.

4) They aid in weight loss

One of the most popular advantages of this fruit is that it helps control weight gain. Avocados are widely incorporated in weight loss diets, as they contain a good amount of dietary fibre.

Eating this fruit regularly helps in weight management by keeping you full for longer and restricting you from eating fewer calories. Since avocados are low in carbs, they also help promote weight loss.

5) They reduce risk of cholesterol and cardiovascular disease

Heart disease has increasingly become a common health concern. High blood pressure, strokes and high cholesterol are linked with cardiovascular diseases and are primary causes of untimely deaths.

Avocados are considered an effective fruit that reduce the chances of heart problems. They help lower cholesterol and blood triglyceride levels by 20% and enhance good cholesterol and lipoprotein by about 11%.

6) They are good for healthy digestive system

Avocados are rich in fibre and contain approximately 14 gram of fibre per piece. Intaking enough fibre into your everyday diet is very important for the healthy and smooth functioning of your digestive system.

That further helps enhance the growth of healthy bacteria in your body. Fibre basically increases the bulk of your stool, which further improves bowel regularity and facilitates good digestion. Avocados also help prevent indigestion and constipation and reduce the risk of colon cancer.

7) They are delicious and versatile

Apart from being nutritious and healthy, avocados are also versatile, as you can add them to several food items, both savoury and sweet. Here are some of the ways to include avocados in your everyday diet:

· Use avocado on toast.

· Make a guacamole using onions, cilantro, limes and avocados.

· Use them with yogurt in salmon, chicken or egg salads.

· Use them as a topping in soups.

· Cut them in cubes and top chicken breast with a healthy salad of onions and tomatoes.

· Make an avocado chocolate pastry, mousse or smoothie.

Summary

Avocados are a wonderful fruit when it comes to every part of your diet. They have a bunch of different nutrients and vitamins that make them super healthy and highly nutritious.

Many people might think that eating avocados can lead to weight gain due to their high-calorie content, but the truth is that avocados only have healthy fats and are absolutely safe and beneficial for your health. They have an appropriate amount of monounsaturated fatty acids that are not harmful to your body.

However, if you are worried about your calorie intake, limit your serving size and keep yourself from accidentally compromising your weight-loss practice. Although avocados are healthy and delicious, make sure to have a diet with a variety of food rather than focusing on just individual food items.

Always remember that your diet plays the most important role in your overall health and in preventing health problems. Therefore, be very particular about what you put into your stomach.

Edited by Bhargav