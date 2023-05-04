How to spot early signs of colon cancer and protect your health

Being able to recognize the early signs of colon cancer can lead to faster treatment and a better chance of recovery.

In this article, we discuss the early signs of colon cancer that you should be aware of.

What is colon cancer?

Colon cancer is the third-most common cancer worldwide. (Image via Freepik)

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, affects the colon or rectum. It’s the third most common cancer in the world and affects both men and women equally.

While the exact causes of colon cancer are unknown, certain risk factors like age, family history and poor diet may increase your chances of developing it.

Early signs of colon cancer

Most people with early stage colon cancer have no symptoms. (Image via Freepik/Jcomp)

It’s important to note that colon cancer may not always be present with symptoms in the early stages. However, if you experience any of the following symptoms, it’s important to talk to your doctor:

Changes in bowel habits: If you notice a change in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, that lasts for more than a few days, it may be a sign of colon cancer.

Blood in stool: Seeing blood in your stool can be a scary experience, but it’s important to know that it can be a sign of colon cancer. If you notice blood in your stool, make an appointment with your doctor right away.

Abdominal pain or discomfort: If you experience abdominal pain or discomfort that lasts for more than a few days, it may be a sign of colon cancer.

Unexplained weight loss: If you lose weight without trying, it could be a sign of colon cancer. That's because colon cancer can cause a decrease in appetite and lead to unintentional weight loss.

Fatigue and weakness: If you feel tired and weak all the time, it could be a sign of colon cancer. That's because colon cancer can cause anemia, which is a decrease in red blood cells that can lead to fatigue and weakness.

If you experience any of these early signs of colon cancer, it’s important to talk to your doctor right away. While these symptoms may be caused by other conditions, it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to your health.

Prevention and screening early signs of colon cancer

Symptoms of advanced colon cancer should be addressed as soon as possible (Image via Freepik/Pressfoto)

While there’s no surefire way to prevent colon cancer, there are steps you can take to reduce your risk. Consuming a healthy diet, exercising regularly and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol use can help lower risk of colon cancer.

Screening for early signs of colon cancer is also an important tool in the fight against colon cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men and women begin regular colon cancer screenings at age 45.

If you have a family history of colon cancer, you may need to start screening at an earlier age.

Recognizing the early signs of colon cancer is crucial to early detection and treatment. If you experience any of the aforementioned early signs, make an appointment with your doctor right away.

Remember that prevention and screening are also important steps in reducing your risk of colon cancer. By taking care of your health, you can help protect yourself against this serious disease.

