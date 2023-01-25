Pistachio Nutrition Facts: Are Pistachios Good for You?

Are pistachios good for you? This article brings you an in-depth analysis of the nutritional and health benefits offered by pistachios. They are highly nutritious nuts loved by many. They are enjoyed in snacks, in trail mixes, with cereal, and in baked goods. Pistachios contain good amounts of protein and fat as well. They can be consumed raw or roasted. A handful of pistachios can be beneficial for heart health, brain health, and gut health. This article discusses the nutritional facts and health benefits that make pistachios good for you.

Nutrition Facts That Make Pistachios Good for You

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one ounce of pistachios contains:

Calories: 159 kcal

159 kcal Carbs: 8 g

8 g Fiber: 3 g

3 g Protein: 6 g

6 g Fat: 13 g

13 g Potassium: 6% of the Daily Value (DV)

6% of the Daily Value (DV) Phosphorus: 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Vitamin B6: 28% of the DV

28% of the DV Thiamine: 21% of the DV

21% of the DV Copper: 41% of the DV

41% of the DV Manganese: 15% of the DV

It can be observed that pistachios provide several vitamins and minerals, notably copper, vitamin B6, and manganese.

Are pistachios good for you? Research says yes (Image via Unsplash/Theo Crazzolara)

Health Benefits of Pistachios

Pistachios are significant sources of several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants along with dietary fiber. These nutrients make pistachios good for you. Here are the potential health benefits of these nuts:

1) Rich in antioxidants

Research suggests that consuming pistachios can reduce inflammation. They're rich in lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds have strong antioxidant properties and are beneficial for the eyes. They can also prevent other chronic inflammatory conditions.

Check out why antioxidants are good for your health.

2) Improves gut health

These nuts are among the fiber-rich foods that can reduce digestive and intestinal issues. Dietary fiber also improves the absorption of nutrients in the gut. They also promote the growth of probiotic bacteria. Dietary fiber makes pistachios good for you. A handful of these nuts can keep your gut healthy.

3) Regulates blood sugar level

Pistachios do not cause a rise in the levels of blood glucose and insulin. This can help with the improvement of insulin sensitivity and reversal of insulin resistance in people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Insulin resistance is the inability of the cells to utilize glucose for energy. This can also lead to damage to the kidneys. Minimal carb content in pistachios makes them good for you.

Check out this list of fruits diabetics can eat.

4) Supports heart health

Naturally occurring antioxidant compounds present in pistachios may reduce the risk of several lifestyle diseases, such as heart disease, obesity, joint pain, and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

A research study, published in the journal Nutrition & Diabetes, conducted by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, showed that plant-based foods can decrease glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) and total cholesterol levels in the blood.

Pistachios can promote heart health (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

Try out these diet and lifestyle changes to boost your heart health.

5) Safe for gluten-intolerant people

Pistachios are naturally gluten-free, just like any other nut. The consumption of pistachios is considered safe for individuals with celiac disease, gluten allergy, nut allergy, inflammatory bowel disease, and ulcerative colitis. However, packaged nuts might be processed in a facility that also processes other gluten-containing foods. You can purchase certified gluten-free products for extra safety.

Check out this list of foods that can be consumed on a gluten-free diet.

6) Keto-friendly

A low-carb profile makes pistachios good for you. They can be included in the keto diet without any worries. An ounce of pistachios contains only 8 grams of carbs. However, remember to include only a handful of these nuts as a snack. Naturally occurring fats present in pistachios are ideal for a high-fat diet. These nuts are also included in the Mediterranean diet.

Pistachios can be used to prepare trail mixes (Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov)

Check out the beginner's guide to the Keto diet.

Are Pistachios Good for You?

Analyzing all the nutritional properties and health benefits, we can easily conclude that these nuts are healthy and nutritious. A variety of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, make pistachios good for you. Try to include a handful of these nuts regularly.

Poll : 0 votes