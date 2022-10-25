What is Green Mediterranean Diet? Benefits and How To Get Started

The green Mediterranean Diet includes fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts, and olive oil and discourages red meat, processed foods, and refined sugars. Moderate amounts of dairy are allowed.

The diet contains heart-healthy unsaturated fats and fiber and claims to lower bad cholesterol, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation. The original Mediterranean diet included meat, but the addition of 'green' has taken away meat from the menu. The diet also encourages green tea and walnuts.

Health Benefits of Green Mediterranean Diet

Green Tea is an important component of this diet. (Image via Unsplash/Laårk Boshoff)

This diet reportedly aids weight loss and reduce waist circumference. It also claims to regulate blood pressure and decrease levels of bad cholesterol in the body. People following this diet have reported improved insulin sensitivity and diabetes.

One study showed that this diet can improve conditions like fatty liver, helping prevent liver cirrhosis and failure. A green Mediterranean diet may also improve memory and prevent neurodegenerative diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and brain atrophy.

As this diet promotes the consumption of walnuts, it may help lower blood pressure and help with weight loss. The Omega 3 fatty acid content in the diet prevents premature aging and inflammation. On another note, the removal of red meat from the diet can reduce the carbon footprint.

This diet provides beneficial plant compounds known as polyphenols and plant fiber. Polyphenols are strong antioxidants that can protect against free radicals, which cause oxidative stress and cellular damage.

Dietary fibers help maintain gut health and promote good digestion. Polyphenols may also regulate gut bacteria. These beneficial plant compounds may also improve insulin sensitivity and help people with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Flavonoids present in green vegetables and fruits also help reduce weight.

Studies have shown that a green Mediterranean diet showed better results than a regular Mediterrenean diet. People who were on a green diet were found to have lower levels of bad cholesterol and inflammatory biomarkers. Excessive amounts of polyphenols can have adverse effects.

It's important to note that many of these research-based studies of polyphenol-rich foods have often been sponsored by food companies.

How to Get Started?

Fish is the main source of protein in this diet. (Image via Unsplash/Micheile dot com)

A traditional Mediterranean diet contains the following food items:

vegetables, fruits, and whole grains

nuts, seeds, and olive oil

moderate amounts of dairy and fish

small amounts of red meat

fewer eggs

moderate quantity of red wine

This is also known as the Classic Med Diet, which avoids refined grains, highly processed foods, and products with added sugars.

The Green Mediterranean Diet, though, modifies certain aspects of this concept. It excludes meat completely and recommends Mankai duckweed. Mankai provides all the essential amino acids and vitamin B12. The green Mediterranean diet also discourages the consumption of regular poultry.

Sample 7-Day Diet Plan

Day 1: Green tea, leafy greens with walnuts for breakfast. Cottage cheese, beans and fruits for lunch. Roasted chicken and broccoli in olive oil for dinner.

Day 2: Green tea, yogurt with walnuts, whole grains and spinach for lunch. Grilled fish for dinner.

Day 3: Green tea, scrambled eggs with whole-grain toast for breakfast. Steamed chicken with veggies for lunch. Beans and pasta for dinner.

Day 4: Green tea, oatmeal made with milk and dried fruits for breakfast. Smoked salmon and grilled sardines for lunch. Hummus, pita bread and veggies for dinner.

Day 5: Green tea, peanut butter and whole grain toast for breakfast. Grilled chicken with mushrooms for lunch. Smoked salmon with salad for dinner.

Day 6: Green tea, spinach omelet and greek yogurt for breakfast. Chickpea hummus with tuna for lunch. Whole-wheat pasta with red peppers and zucchini for dinner.

Day 7: Green tea, soy protein shake for breakfast. Grilled cottage cheese and vegetable stew for lunch. Steamed mushrooms and lentils with leafy greens for dinner.

Takeaway

The Green Mediterranean Diet (Image via Unsplash/Jez Timms)

The green Mediterranean diet is a greener version of the classical Mediterranean diet, emphasizes plant foods and restricts meat and poultry intake. It promotes the consumption of green tea, walnuts, and Mankai.

This diet claims to improve insulin sensitivity, decrease levels of bad cholesterol, help reduce body fat, reduce inflammation, and promote well-being. The original Mediteranean diet is beneficial, but the greener version of the diet also has similar benefits.

It's pertinent to note that the versions of the diet are not significantly different. Most importantly, a healthy diet with an active lifestyle with regular exercise is the key to a healthy life.

