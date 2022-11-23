What Is Plant-Based Meat and Why Is It Becoming Popular?

Plant-based meat is among several vegan food items available in the market that mimic actual meat or its products but are made from plants. These products provide vegetarian and vegan-friendly alternatives to people who prefer the flavor of meat products but aim to go vegan or vegetarian. Popular plant-based meat products can replace the following food items:

burgers

minced meat

sausages

chicken

prawns

salmon

tuna

What Does Plant-Based Meat Contain?

Manufacturers of these products often use vegan or non-vegan vegetarian products to prepare these "fake meats." Rarely, they can also contain milk and eggs. They are usually prepared using the following vegan ingredients:

wheat gluten

soy and soy products like tofu

pea protein

potato starch

coconut flesh and oil

beans and lentils

nuts and seeds

vegetables

Are There Any Health Benefits of Plant-Based Meat?

Freshly sourced ingredients present in plant-based meat are a source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are known to be beneficial to human health. Some research studies indicate that plant-based diets can be beneficial for weight loss, diabetes, and gut health. Vegetables may help prevent various health issues, such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Wheat gluten used in various products often contains small amounts of iron, calcium, and potassium. Pea and soy protein are a source for good amounts of protein to vegan consumers. The ingredients present in vegan meat provide an adequate amount of fiber for better digestion and gut health. A vegan diet can also improve your gut health.

Nutritional Values of Plant-Based Meat

The typical nutritional values of common plant-made meat products per 100 g are:

Calories 271 kcal

Total fat 20 g

Saturated fat 2.9 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 16 mg

Potassium 146 mg

Total Carbohydrate 10 g

Dietary fiber 3.9 g

Sugar 2.7 g

They contain small amounts of other micronutrients, too. However, the processing of raw vegetables can decrease the nutritive value of these products. Nutrients are usually lost during processing.

Types of Plant-Based Meat Products

Here are a few popular products available on the market.

1. Beyond Meat

The brand makes plant-based ground meat, sausages, meatballs, and chicken. It contains pea protein, refined coconut oil, rice protein, cocoa butter, and dried yeast. This product does not contain soy or gluten. The red color of this product comes from beet juice.

2. Impossible Burgers

They make burger meat, meatless sausages, chicken-style nuggets, and pork substitutes. Impossible Burgers use potato and soy proteins for their products. They also contain heme iron from genetically engineered yeasts. This heme gives a meat-like flavor.

3. Seitan

Seitan is a popular plant-based meat made from vital wheat gluten. It has a savory flavor and can be used in stir-fries. Gluten is the main protein source. It also contains small amounts of minerals, including iron, calcium, and potassium. It is available in the form of cubes, slices, and strips. This product is not suitable for people with gluten allergies, celiac disease, and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

4. Soy Products

Soy-based fruits like tofu and edamame are often consumed by vegans as a substitute for meat products. They are not processed to give a meat-like texture and taste. These products can be cooked similar to meat as a natural meat substitute. Tofu is the ultimate vegan protein source.

Risks of Plant-Based Meat

Highly processed vegan meat products often contain high amounts of sodium. High levels of sodium in the blood can lead to aggravation of heart disease. Excess sodium can also affect thirst levels. Some of these processed products might contain hydrogenated vegetable oils, dextroses, sugars, and preservatives. Refined vegetable oil is associated with increased inflammation in the body. Dextroses and sugars are not safe for people suffering from diabetes. Chemical preservatives can also be harmful to human health when consumed in excess quantities.

Summary

Plant-based meat products are usually made from soy, peas, gluten, and veggies. Vegetables are included in dietary fiber foods for better gut health. Most of these products might also contain fillers and artificial substances. One should read the nutritional labels carefully before purchasing these products. These products have gained popularity recently due to their ability to match real meat in taste and texture. However, these products might not provide similar amounts of nutrients as meat. A balanced diet should contain all the nutrients, and these products might not contain all the micronutrients.

