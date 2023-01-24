What Are the Best Fruits Diabetics Can Eat?

In this article, we bring out a list of fruits diabetics can eat without worrying about their blood glucose levels. All fruits contain glucose and fructose, a combination of which is known as sucrose. Fructose is also a sugar molecule that can be converted into glucose inside the body. Intake of glucose can lead to a rise in glucose levels in the body. The glycemic index and glycemic load determine whether a fruit is safe or not.

Fruits Diabetics Can Eat

These fruits might help lower your serum glucose levels. One or two servings of these fruits are considered relatively safe. Check out the list below:

1) Avocado

Avocados are one of the best fruits for overall health. They contain healthy fats and are keto-friendly. Avocadoes do not cause a spike in blood sugar and are among the fruits diabetics can eat.

They can be consumed raw or used to cook various recipes. Grilled avocados are quite a delicacy. Avocados are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including potassium and vitamin C. They are also amazing for weight loss and are among the fruits that lower blood sugar.

Check out the benefits of avocados.

2) Berries

Berries are superfoods and are among the fruits diabetics can eat. The natural sugars present in berries do not pose any risk to insulin levels. They contain several active plant compounds known to prevent neurodegenerative disorders, including dementia and age-related mental decline. These compounds have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries are some of the most commonly available fruits of this kind. These are among the fruits that lower blood sugar. They taste amazing with fruit salads, greek yogurt, and oats.

Berries are rich in antioxidants (Image via Unsplash/Timo Volz)

Learn why blueberries are good for weight loss.

3) Orange

Oranges are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and antioxidant compounds. They are moderate in their sugar content and are considered among the fruits diabetics can eat. Vitamin C in oranges imparts a tangy flavor. Oranges can be pressed into juice for a refreshing beverage. Antioxidants present in oranges help fight harmful free radicals.

Check out the best low-sugar fruits to include in your diet.

4) Kiwi

Kiwi fruits are among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake. Studies have also found them to be beneficial for heart health. Due to their low sugar content, they are considered among the fruits diabetics can eat. Kiwis can also boost the immune system and are among the fruits that lower blood sugar. You can have kiwis with fruit salad, oatmeal, or chia pudding.

5) Guava

Guavas do not cause a sudden spike in the levels of blood glucose and insulin and are among the fruits diabetics can eat. They contain good amounts of vitamin C and lycopene, which have antioxidant properties. Guavas are also among the fiber-rich foods that promote gut health by aiding the growth of probiotic bacteria. They're also good for digestion and prevent constipation. They are also among the fruits that lower blood sugar.

Guavas are rich in dietary fiber (Image via Unsplash/VD Photography)

Fruits for Diabetics to Avoid

Fruits like pineapple, watermelon, mango, lychee, and banana have a high glycemic index and hence must be avoided by diabetics. As listed above, fruits with a low glycemic index are the best fruits diabetics can eat. These fruits might also help improve insulin sensitivity. If you are diabetic, consult your nutritionist to learn more about the fruits diabetics can eat.

Poll : 0 votes