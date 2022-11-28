Why Are Blueberries Good for Weight Loss?

Blueberries are low-carb and keto-friendly fruits. They contain natural sugars that are safer to consume than refined processed sugars.

They are known to contain naturally occurring compounds, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds. These compounds are known to reduce levels of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol in the body and protect the internal organs.

Blueberries taste best with oats, smoothies, puddings, and fruit salad. Hundred grams of fresh blueberries contain:

Calories: 57 kcal

57 kcal Water: 84%

84% Protein: 0.7 grams

0.7 grams Carbs: 14.5 grams

14.5 grams Sugar: 10 grams

10 grams Fiber: 2.4 grams

2.4 grams Fat: 0.3 grams

0.3 grams Vitamin C: 24% of the RDI

24% of the RDI Vitamin K: 36% of the RDI

36% of the RDI Manganese: 25% of the RDI

According to weight loss and obesity expert, Dr. James Dinicolantonio, these berries are among the real superfoods for weight loss.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic FAKE SUPERFOODS



Kale

Whole grains

Seeds

Plant Burgers

Soy



REAL SUPERFOODS



Liver & Heart

100% grassfed meat

Pastured eggs

Wild salmon & Shellfish

Berries & Watermelon

Greek yogurt, Kefir & Cottage cheese

He suggests that people struggling to lose weight consume different kinds of berries instead of sugary processed snacks and desserts.

Can Blueberries Help You Lose Weight?

Weight loss can be effectively achieved by maintaining a diet that does not cause a spike in insulin levels. Low-carb diets, including the keto diet, paleo diet, and carnivore diet follow this biochemical principle.

Low-carb vegetables can be included in the diet for weight loss, but it's difficult to choose the best among the fruits, as they're all sweet. Berries are among the fruits low in carb content and calories. Small amounts of naturally occurring sugars present in berries cannot trigger fat gain, as they do not cause a spike in insulin levels.

A stable insulin level can promote faster weight loss. It has to be kept in mind that these berries shouldn't be consumed in excess otherwise the overall carb and calorie intake can get out of hand.

You can check out the ultimate guide to weight loss here.

Other Health Benefits of Blueberries

These berries offer a wide range of health benefits. These are due to their nutritive values and beneficial plant compounds present in berries. Some of the benefits are listed below:

Heart Health

A study conducted by the Department of Nutrition, Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK published in the journal Circulation found that anthocyanins found in blueberries are linked to a lower risk of heart attacks and myocardial infarctions.

Blueberries may also reduce levels of LDL and VLDL cholesterol, molecules that are harmful to heart health. These berries can reduce blood pressure and help people with heart disease.

Another study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that blueberries can prevent oxidative damage and reduce cardiovascular risk factors. The same study also concluded that the antioxidants present in these fruits might also protect from cancer.

Brain Health

Blueberries are rich in flavonoids. A study conducted by INSERM in Bordeaux, France, found that fruits rich in flavonoids can prevent cognitive decline.

Another study suggested that antioxidants in these fruits can be crucial for slowing down the aging process. These berries are among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake.

The beneficial plant compounds present in berries can improve memory functions in people of all ages.

Management of Diabetes

Blueberries are among the fruits that are good for diabetics. The natural sugars present in berries do not cause a spike in insulin level. The levels of glucose and insulin are used as diagnostic criteria for detecting diabetes and its severity.

Diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance, where the cells do not respond to insulin effectively. That leads to high levels of glucose in the blood. Cells are unable to utilize excess glucose when you have diabetes. Blueberries can be a safer substitute for other sweeter fruits and sugary snacks.

Gut Health

Blueberries are among the best dietary fiber foods to add to your diet, which can be useful for those suffering from constipation and flatulence.

The anti-inflammatory compounds present in blueberries can also reduce chronic inflammation in people with inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and other intestinal disorders.

Takeaway

Blueberries are amazing and have become popular as a superfood. They're rich in antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds, including anthocyanins, quercetin, and myricetin. They are low-carb fruits and are among the best foods for quick weight loss. They can be included in a keto diet as well.

