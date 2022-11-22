Best Way To Lose Weight: The Ultimate Guide

Many people find it difficult to lose weight. An improper diet and lack of exercise often results in weight gain.

Weight loss can be achieved by following a well-planned lifestyle. Dr. James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist and doctor of pharmacy at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, recommends including more protein in the diet and regular weight training.

How to lose weight!

1. BUILD MUSCLE - muscle burns fat

2. Eat SATIATING foods - you can’t lose weight if you’re always hungry

3. Eat QUALITY PROTEIN - protein = satiety

4. Hit OPTIMAL MICRONUTRIENTS (micronutrients = better fat burning)

How to Lose Weight in Simple Steps

A balanced diet usually includes the following nutrients:

carbohydrates, including starches and fiber

protein

healthy fats

vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Protein is the most important nutrient to include. It can manage hunger and help with weight loss. Some high-protein snacks to boost metabolism include fish, eggs, meat, beans, and tofu.

What about calories and portion control?

The recommended calorie requirements for adults are mentioned below:

Age Group & Activity Level Calories Required (in kcal) Active females: 14–30 years 2,400 Sedentary females: 14–30 years 1,800–2,000 Active males: 14–30 years 2,800–3,200 Sedentary males: 14–30 years 2,000–2,600 Active males & females: 30 years and above 2,000–3,000 Sedentary males & females: 30 years and above 1,600–2,400

How to count my calories?

To count your calories and check whether they're as per the table above, you can use any of the following online calorie counter apps:

MyFitnessPal

Lose It!

Calory

FatSecret

Cronometer

Noom

MyNetDiary

Lifesum

While most of these calorie counters are free, some of them might require memberships and subscriptions.

A calorie-deficit diet can be followed to lose weight. Some diets, including the keto diet, do not require counting calories. The keto, mediterranean, and carnivore diet are among the five best diets for weight loss.

Ten Weight Loss Tips

Here're ten best tips for weight loss in no time:

1) Do not skip breakfast

Skipping breakfast might lead you to miss out on essential nutrients and cause unnecessary hunger pangs and cravings throughout the day.

2) Have meals at regular intervals

Eating at regular times during the day can boost metabolic rate. It also reduces cravings and hunger pangs.

3) Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber, which can aid in weight loss. They're also rich in vitamins and minerals.

4) Get more active

Exercise can help burn off excess fat and boost metabolism, leading to weight loss.

5) Drink plenty of water

Water keeps the metabolism running well. It can also prevent unnecessary cravings for junk food.

6) Eat high-fiber foods

The best dietary fiber foods can help lose weight. Fruit, vegetables, oats, wholegrain cereals, brown rice, pasta, beans, peas, and lentils are rich in essential fiber.

7) Read food labels carefully

Read the nutritional information table carefully, and count your calories for the day. If you're following a calorie-independent keto diet, it's essential to look for the carb content.

8) Eat in smaller portions

Smaller portions of food can help manage unnecessary cravings. The brain works on hunger hormones, so eating meals of the right size can help it manage hunger better.

9) Do not stress yourself

Abandoning the food items you love can only make you crave them more. As long as you're consistent with your diet and exercise, you can have occasional cheat meals.

10) Avoid buying junk food

To avoid cravings, do not stock junk food, including chocolate, biscuits, chips, and sweet carbonated drinks in your pantry. Instead, stock up on low-carb snacks that can help you lose weight.

Five Foods That Can Help You Lose Weight

These five superfoods can help you lose weight and get various nutrients:

1) Berry

Berries are low in carbs and keto-friendly, and do not cause fat gain. They also contain anthocyanins, which are known to reduce levels of bad cholesterol.

2) Quinoa

Quinoa is a low-carb vegan staple substitute for rice. It contains a lower amount of carbs than other staple grains, making it amazing for weight loss.

3) Cauliflower

Cauliflower is ideal for a ketogenic diet. It's one of the best low-carb vegetables to include in your diet.

4) Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is an amazing food for weight loss. It's also low in carbs and calories. It's among the best probiotic-rich foods to add to your diet.

5) Broccoli

Broccoli is amazing for weight loss and is keto-friendly. It's among the best foods to maximize your vitamin C intake. It's also rich in dietary fiber and promotes the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

How fast will you lose weight?

You can start losing fat in a few weeks. The rate of fat loss usually depends on the rate of metabolism, which can vary from person to person. Be consistent and dedicated to your goals, and the results might show up in a couple of months.

Reach for Your Weight Loss Goals

Weight loss goals can vary from person to person. People usually view weight loss as the first step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Some people do it for good looks and pleasure, while others do it for necessity. Weight loss is also recommended for people suffering from chronic ailments. It's advisable to lose weight before conceiving or undergoing major surgery.

Bottom Line

A person can lose weight with a proper diet and exercise. It's, however, important to plan your lifestyle properly before embarking on a weight loss journey. A drastic weight loss can be harmful. Confidence and dedication are the keys to weight loss and fitness.

