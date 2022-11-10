6 Low Carb Snacks to Help You Lose Weight

Low carb diets are becoming quite popular among different weight loss diets. The keto diet, the paleo diet, and the Mediterranean diet often recommend the consumption of low carb foods.

In this article, we will have a look at a few easy, affordable, and delicious recipes for low carb snacks to try out at home. Carbs are known to increase insulin levels, leading to weight gain.

Easy and tasty low carb snacks for weight loss

Here are six such snack recipes to follow.

1) Egg salad

Egg salad is a simple, easy, and versatile option for a quick snack. It's usually prepared with hard-boiled eggs. The yolks should be firm so that the salad does not become mushy. Eggs do not contain carbs, and the vegetables used in the recipe are low carb options.

Eggs are rich in vitamins and minerals, including zinc, folate, and vitamin B12. These vitamins are essential for the health and maintenance of the brain. Egg yolks also contain healthy fats that are burned to provide energy to the body.

Recipe for egg salad

Ingredients

2 tbsp celery, finely chopped

4 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped

3 tbsp garlic chives, chopped

The salad dressing

5 - 6 tablespoons of egg mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard (any other strong mustard)

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground pepper

1 garlic clove, minced

Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the finely chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives. Add the dressing, and toss the mixture. Tastes best when chilled.

2) Chia seed pudding

Chia seeds are an extremely popular low carb food used for weight loss. They are highly nutritious and are a rich source of soluble dietary fiber, which keeps the gut healthy and promotes the growth of gut-friendly probiotic bacteria.

Ingredients

2 tbsps chia seeds

1/2 cup milk (vegan milk can also be used)

1 tsp stevia or erythritol

Berries for topping

Procedure

Add milk and sweetener to the chia seeds in a jar, and mix well. Let the mixture settle for 2-3 minutes. Check for any clumps.

Cover the jar well, and store it in the refrigerator overnight.

Add vanilla essence, if required. Top with berries for an amazing breakfast.

3) Greek yogurt with nuts and seeds

Greek yogurt is a guilt-free dessert. (Image via Unsplash/Joanna Kosinska)

Greek yogurt is a type of thick yogurt and is more concentrated in nutrients than regular yogurt.

It also contains a higher amount of protein. It's also low in calories, which can aid in weight loss. Greek yogurt provides good amounts of zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium, and phosphorus. The fermentation process is carried out by a probiotic bacteria known as Bifidobacteria.

The following recipe is a tasty combination of greek yogurt, nuts, and seeds. This is a simple three-step recipe and can be prepared in five minutes.

Ingredients

1 cup plain greek yogurt

1 tsp of stevia or erythritol

roasted almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

seed mix (roasted preferably)

berries (optional)

Procedure

Beat the curd with a whisk until smooth. Add sweetener, and mix well.

Add the nuts, and keep the mixture in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

Sprinkle the roasted seeds before enjoying this quick snack.

4) Trail mix

The trail mixes available in the market are often unhealthy due to the presence of raisins or dates in them. A low carb version of the mix can be prepared very easily at home.

Ingredients

1 cup of almonds, chopped

1 cup of walnuts, chopped

1/2 cup of roasted pumpkin seeds

unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Procedure: Mix all these ingredients for an absolutely no hassle low carb snack.

5) Chilli lime pineapple cucumber salad

Cucumbers and pineapples are low carb fruits and do not cause weight gain when taken in normal amounts. They can be used in this tangy and refreshing low carb snack.

Ingredients

1 cup pineapple chopped into thin slices

1 cucumber chopped into thin slices

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 lime wedges

Procedure

Add the chili powder and lime juice to the sliced cucumber and pineapple in a mixing bowl.

Toss the mixture, and sprinkle lime zest. Garnish with lime wedges, and serve.

6) Grilled portobello mushrooms

Mushrooms are naturally low carb foods and have several health benefits as well. They are versatile as well.

Here's a very easy recipe:

Ingredients

4 portobello mushrooms

salt and pepper

balsamic vinegar

olive oil

Procedure: Marinade the mushrooms with vinegar, salt, and pepper. Grill them, and serve after drizzling a bit of olive oil.

Takeaway

The aforementioned options can help people struggling with weight loss. It's important to follow an active lifestyle along with a weight-loss diet.

