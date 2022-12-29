Calories in Cucumber – Nutritional Facts & Health Benefits

Cucumber is an amazing fruit for weight loss, as the amount of calories in cucumber is negligible, which makes it ideal for a low-carb diet.

It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Consumption of cucumbers on a daily basis can keep you hydrated, especially during the summer. Many consider cucumber to be a vegetable, but it's a fruit.

In this article, we will discuss the nutritional facts and calories in cucumber and how that makes cucumber good for you.

Calories in Cucumber & Other Nutrients

Cucumbers can provide several vitamins and minerals and are best consumed raw as a salad.

A medium-large size cucumber (approximately 300 grams) contains:

Calories: 45 kcal

45 kcal Total fat: 0 grams

0 grams Carbs: 11 grams

11 grams Protein: 2 grams

2 grams Fiber: 2 grams

2 grams Vitamin C: 14% of the RDI

14% of the RDI Vitamin K: 62% of the RDI

62% of the RDI Magnesium: 10% of the RDI

10% of the RDI Potassium: 13% of the RDI

13% of the RDI Manganese: 12% of the RDI

From these values, it can be clearly observed that calories in cucumbers are negligible when it comes to fruits and vegetables.

They do not contribute significantly to diet. Most of the fruit contains water. Cucumbers cannot be considered among fiber-rich foods, and peeling them reduces the fiber content further.

Cucumber Nutrition & Health Benefits

Pickled cucumbers are tasty and popular (Image via Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

Here are the potential health benefits of cucumbers:

1) Helps maintain blood glucose level

Calories in cucumbers and their nutrition profile reveal that they're a low-carb fruit. It contains only 3.67 grams of carbs per 100 grams.

Low-carb vegetables do not cause a spike in blood glucose and insulin levels, which helps increase insulin sensitivity in diabetic people. Consumption of cucumbers is also allowed in a ketogenic diet, paleo diet, and Atkins diet in limited amounts. Cucumbers can be included as a salad for diabetics.

Check out this list of fruits that are good for diabetics.

2) Anti-inflammatory properties

Apart from the calories in cucumbers, another important cucumber nutrition aspect is its anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is a major cause of several lifestyle diseases.

Naturally occurring plant compounds prevent the oxidation of omega-6 fatty acids inside the body due to their antioxidant properties. Antioxidants prevent chronic inflammation and lifestyle-related illnesses such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), heart disease, chronic fatigue, and joint pain.

Check out this list of five anti-inflammatory foods to include in your diet.

3) May help with constipation

Water present in cucumbers can help prevent constipation and improve bowel movement. The anti-inflammatory compounds present in cucumbers can ease the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, and other intestinal disorders.

It’s not just the calories in cucumbers, nutrients such as Pectin found in cucumbers can help with bowel movement and digestion. Dehydration is a major cause of constipation, so including this fruit can help with constipation.

Check out this list of foods that help with constipation.

4) Hydration

Another important benefit apart from calories in cucumbers is that it hydrates your body.

It's a healthier option than other fruits and can be included in your diet throughout the day. It's versatile and can also be used to make detox juice cleanses to get the most out of cucumber nutrition. Try making an easy cucumber smoothie on summer days.

Check out the reasons why you should drink plenty of water.

5) May promote heart health

Fruits like cucumbers can protect your heart (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

It's not just the calories in cucumbers, but potassium is known to protect the heart and reduce blood pressure in hypertensive patients. Additionally, the antioxidants present in cucumbers can also prevent heart disease.

It was also observed in randomized trials that regular consumption of cucumbers led to a reduction in triglyceride levels, blood pressure, and other markers of heart disease.

Bottom Line

The amount of calories in cucumbers makes them ideal for weight loss. Several vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants also contribute to the health benefits provided by this fruit.

Cucumber is good for you and can be included in any meal. You can just peel and slice them as a salad or pickle them in brine. Include cucumbers in your diet to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Poll : 0 votes