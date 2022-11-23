Everything You Need to Know About Atkins Diet

The Atkins Diet is a well-known low-carb eating regimen that was created in the 1970s by cardiologist and heart specialist Robert C. Atkins. This diet prioritizes protein and fat while limiting carbohydrates.

There are different phases of the Atkins diet for weight loss and maintenance. It begins with a diet that is extremely low in carbohydrates. Atkins Nutritional Approach is the official name of the this diet.

What is the Atkins Diet?

At first, the Atkins diet is essentially a keto diet. Then, over time, it entails gradually reintroducing a certain amount of those carbs to your diet until you discover the unique carb intake that enables you to maintain a healthy weight.

The Atkins diet has changed a little over the years, but its core principle has remained the same: it limits carbohydrates while promoting the consumption of protein.

How does the Atkins Diet work?

Carbs are the main focus of the this diet. It restricts bread, fruit, and starchy vegetables while emphasizing high-protein meals, fat, cheese, and veggies with fewer carbs, nuts, and seeds.

The Atkins diet comes in a number of variations. Depending on your health, dietary choices, and weight-loss objectives, you can start with a restriction of 20, 40, or 100 grams of carbohydrates per day.

4-Phase Plan of Atkins Diet

Here is a quick overview of how to follow the Atkins diet. The diet is divided into 4 distinct phases:

Phase 1 (induction): Consume fewer than 20 grams of carbohydrates each day for two weeks. Consume leafy greens and other high-fat, high-protein, low-carb veggies. Weight loss is prompted by this.

Phase 2 (balancing): Gradually reintroduce low-carb veggies, additional nuts, and modest amounts of fruit to your diet.

Phase 3 (pre-maintenance): When you are extremely near your desired weight, increase your carbohydrate intake until the rate of weight loss slows.

In Phase 4 (lifetime maintenance): you are allowed to consume as many wholesome carbohydrates as your body can handle without gaining weight.

Health Benefits of the Atkins Diet

The Atkins diet may urge people to eat fewer calories altogether, leading to weight loss, considering protein is a high-satiety macronutrient.

It's common for people starting a high-protein, low-carb diet to have quick weight loss in the first two weeks. This is probably because of a diuretic impact, where some of the weight loss initially is water weight.

Some of the suggestions in the diet plan, such as eliminating simple carbohydrates and meals with refined sugar and increasing your intake of veggies, may benefit heart health.

Research indicates that low-carb, high-fat diets, especially for those with type 2 diabetes, may boost metabolism and aid in weight loss, and normalize blood sugar levels.

Health Risks of the Atkins Diet

Your body frequently enters a state of ketosis, a fat-burning phase, when you follow a diet like Atkins, which promotes a high protein and low carbohydrate intake. During this, your liver produces ketones from fats. Then, instead of using carbohydrates as an energy source, these ketones are utilized.

Although in theory, this is fantastic, there are dangers involved. The "keto flu" is a possibility for Atkins dieters, especially in the initial weeks. Keto flu symptoms include:

Vomiting

Headaches

Fatigue

Dizziness

Another drawback of this diet is that the foods included can be bad for cholesterol. It may boost your LDL cholesterol, or "bad" cholesterol, thereby raising your chances of developing heart disease.

What You Can Eat and What You Can’t

People may consume food depending on the phase:

Low-sugar, high-fiber fruits like apples, oranges, and berries

Veggies high in fiber and nutrients like broccoli, salad greens, and asparagus

Complex carbohydrates, such as legumes and whole grains

Plant fats from seeds, nuts, avocados, and olive oil

Depending on the diet phase, the following foods should be avoided or restricted:

potatoes and other starchy veggies, like corn

Sweets like cookies, chocolates, cakes, and soft drinks, as well as fruits containing a lot of sugar, such as pineapple, mango, and banana

White bread, spaghetti, processed grain-based foods, and other refined or simple carbohydrates

Can you Lose Weight on the Atkins Diet?

You must set realistic goals if you want to see Atkins Diet outcomes. The first two weeks of the induction phase can result in weight loss of up to 15 pounds.

However, keep in mind that these outcomes aren't normal and that a large portion of your early weight reduction might have been water instead of true fat.

You might continue to lose weight after the first two weeks at a rate of 2 to 3 pounds a week. The rate of weight loss, however, varies from person to person.

Is Atkins Diet Easy to Follow?

Yes, it is easy to follow. In fact, the Atkins website suggests adopting one of their three eating programs, depending on your weight loss objectives:

Atkins 20, where you begin by consuming 20 grams of net carbohydrates daily.

Atkins 40, in which you begin by consuming 40 grams of net carbohydrates daily.

The Atkins 100 diet involves beginning with 100 grams of net carbohydrates per day.

