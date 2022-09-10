How to Boost Metabolism for Weight Loss?

Knowing how to boost metabolism can be terrific for your weight loss journey. However, you must understand why metabolism is important, and why you need to boost your metabolism.

Let’s begin by understanding what is metabolism.

What is Metabolism?

In layman's terms, metabolism is the process that helps any living stay alive, but it’s a bit more than that.

It’s clear that metabolism is linked to weight loss. It so happens that metabolism is the process through which the body breaks and converts the nutrients (calories) into energy.

Metabolism helps convert calories with oxygen to generate the energy the body needs to function. The more effort you put in at the gym, the more calories are burned by the body to generate the extra energy for the additional effort.

Your metabolic rate is determined by the number of calories your body burns to carry out various activities or exercises. The higher your metabolic rate, the more calories you will burn.

Therefore, to accelerate the weight loss process, it’s important to give your metabolism a boost.

How to Boost Metabolism?

Metabolism varies from person to person, as everyone's height, weight, and physical activities, among others, are different. However, it’s absolutely possible to boost metabolism by following the above factors:

1) Increase Protein Intake

Nutrition causes metabolism to increase for a few hours. Protein is one of the macronutrients that has a higher thermic effect of food, which means it burns more calories compared to other macronutrients. Moreover, protein is high in volume and prevents you from crossing your daily calorie limit.

2) Add Intensity to Workout

High intensity workouts can increase your metabolism, as they require more energy. The intense bursts of activity raise your heart rate and metabolism, triggering the body to burn more calories.

3) Lift Heavy

When you’re working out, you should focus on resistance training if you want to lose weight.

When you add muscle to your physique, it ensures you’re burning more calories, as muscles are more active metabolically than fat. Even when you’re resting, the body burns calories when your metabolism increases.

4) Add Spice to Meals

This isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, as spice tolerance varies from person to person. Nevertheless, if you can tolerate spice, you should add peppers to your meals. Peppers are a compound known as capsaicin, which can bolster metabolism.

4) Hydrate Properly

Drinking water can help boost metabolism temporarily. In fact, it’s better to have water than drinks containing sugar, as the calories replace the ones burned during a workout.

If not to boost metabolism, you must hydrate yourself regularly, even if you’re not thirsty.

5) Get Enough Sleep

When you don’t get enough sleep, that can affect your metabolism. As a result, the effort you put in to raise your metabolism will go in vain.

While you’re focusing on ensuring that you boost metabolism, you must also focus on not affecting it negatively.

Bottom Line

To boost metabolism, you must know the factors related to it. Moreover, you should make it a point to incorporate lifestyle habits that can boost your metabolism. You don't need to change every habit overnight, but it’s good to steadily incorporate the changes into your lifestyle.

