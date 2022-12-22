6 Low-Sugar Fruits You Should Be Eating

Fruit is one of the best things about summer. It's easily transportable and delicious on its own or in a smoothie, but if you're watching your sugar intake, it can be tricky to find low-sugar fruits.

Worry not: here are some fruits packed with nutrients but have little natural sugar. Read on to find out:

Best Low-Sugar Fruits You Should Be Eating

Here're six such fruits:

#1 Avocado

Avocados are high in calories but are also rich in vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals. They're a low-sugar fruit but relatively high in carbohydrates and saturated fat.

Avocados can be eaten as a snack or used to make guacamole or other dips. You can also slice them up over salads or use them as an ingredient for sandwiches and wraps.

If you have leftover avocado from making a meal, store it in an airtight container with the pit left intact till you're ready to eat again. To cut an avocado open without crushing it, score around the middle of the flesh using a sharp knife so that it's easy to gently pry apart two halves once ripe enough to eat. Remove the stone before slicing each half into wedges, if desired.

#2 Strawberry

Strawberries are a great low-sugar fruit, high in fiber and vitamin C. They’re also a great source of antioxidants and phytochemicals, which help protect against cancer.

To get the most out of the berry, look for ones that are bright red with green caps, which are the most flavorful. Avoid those that appear dull or have white areas on them (that can be an indication of mold).

#3 Orange

Oranges are another great low-sugar fruit that's a great source of vitamin C and fiber.

They also contain a significant amount of potassium, which is important for heart health and muscle function. However, oranges are higher on the glycemic index than most other fruits, so they may not be as beneficial to those with diabetes unless had in moderation.

Orange juice is another excellent way to get your daily dose of vitamin C without having to eat an entire orange. Orange juice contains about 50 calories per cup and has no added sugar — just naturally sweetened by its own natural sugars from the fruit itself.

If you do choose orange juice as an option for breakfast or lunch in place of soda pop or fruit punch mixes with high amounts of added sugar, go ahead. If possible, though, stick with fresh squeezed OJ, as it has more nutrients than store-bought brands due to processing methods that remove some natural nutrients from being exposed during production processes.

#4 Kiwi

Kiwis are a fruit high in vitamin C, vitamin E, and fiber. They're also a good source of potassium, zinc, and folate. The skin is edible and can be enjoyed along with the rest of the fruit. Kiwis are very low in calories — a medium kiwi has just 60 calories.

In addition to vitamins, kiwi fruits also have plenty of fiber — about one gram per fruit. That makes them great snacks if you're trying to lose weight, as they can fill you up without adding many calories.

Kiwis are also full of antioxidants called flavonoids which protect cells from damage caused by free radicals due to normal metabolic processes, like breathing oxygen into the lungs.

#5 Lemon

Lemons are a good source of vitamin C and can be used to add flavor to food, or eaten as it is.

Vitamin C is essential for the absorption of iron. It also helps the body form collagen, which is a protein found in the skin, bones, cartilage, tendons, and blood vessels. Lemons have been shown to have many health benefits, including preventing tooth decay and helping with digestion.

#6 Watermelon

Watermelon is a low-sugar fruit that's high in lycopene, which may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. It also has only about half the calories of other fruits, making it well worth your while to add to your diet.

Takeaway

So, are you ready to add some low-sugar fruits to your diet? If so, add the aforementioned amazing fruits to your diet right away. They're a great way to add some freshness to your diet and fill the stomach up with nutrients instead of empty calories.

However, be mindful of where you buy your fruits from. Make sure you aren't buying something that's been pumped with chemicals or enhanced artificially, as that will defeat the purpose of eating these low-sugar fruits.

