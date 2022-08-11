7 Best Food That Are Rich in Vitamin C

Ascorbic acid, a known form of vitamin C, possesses a number of vital benefits for the human body. It is particularly important for the immune system because it aids in preventing infections and fighting disease. Needless to say, it is imperative that people obtain vitamin C daily from their diets, especially since the body cannot store it. In fact, any excess amount of it is eliminated from the body through urine.

The recommended dietary allowance for healthy individuals is 75 mg of vitamin C daily for women and 90 mg for men. Usually, children only need a fraction of this. A healthy, balanced diet that includes a range of fruits and vegetables typically gives a person all the vitamin C they need because it is present in many plant foods in high concentrations.

Interestingly, while most people start taking medications as soon as they start coughing, they are not always aware of other natural strategies to stave off the flu and the common cold, the most popular of which is upping one's vitamin C intake. In fact, due to its ability to improve iron-rich food absorption, vitamin C can even benefit people who suffer from anemia.

Let us take a look at some of the best sources of vitamin C.

Food Containing Vitamin C

This list of vitamin C foods only contains good or exceptional sources of vitamin C that meet 10-20% or more of the daily value.

1) Orange

Oranges are high in the micronutrient and are the likely mascot of foods containing vitamin C. A medium orange, which has a 70 mg vitamin C content, delivers 78% of its daily recommended intake, making it a great source of the vitamin. Choose "100% Orange Juice" with no added sugar types if you want to enjoy a fresh glass of orange juice.

2) Kiwi

Just one medium serving of kiwi provides 64 mg of vitamin C, or 71% of the recommended requirement. Kiwi varieties with higher vitamin C, such as golden kiwis, are a particularly good source of the nutrient.

3) Strawberries

With 1/2 cup of sliced strawberries delivering 49 mg of vitamin C, or more than 50% of the recommended intake, this lovely yogurt parfait topping can be your go-to snack for upping your body's vitamin C content. They provide a healthy dose of fiber as well as powerful antioxidants.

4) Tomatoes

The juicy tomato slices on your everyday sandwich for lunch are beneficial to your health. A medium tomato is a good source of vitamin C, because it contains 17 mg, or 19% of the recommended intake, in one serving. Additionally, the body can absorb more lycopene, a strong antioxidant found in tomatoes, when they are cooked, such as in sauces or stews.

5) Guava

This lovely tropical fruit has a terrific flavor and is packed with antioxidants. Guava is a superb source of vitamin C owing to its 126 mg content. The best thing about guavas is that they have tasty skin as well!

6) Kale

Kale is a remarkably adaptable food that can be included in almost any meal of the day, whether you turn it into soup or tasty ranch chips. Kale is the ideal nutrient-dense base for that lunchtime salad because just one cup of it has 23 mg of vitamin C.

7) Lemons

Half of the daily value (or 45 mg) of vitamin C is found in one full, fresh lemon. Lemon juice's ability to stop other fruits and foods from turning brown is evidence that the vitamin C it contains also functions as an antioxidant.

When cutting up fruits and vegetables, the polyphenol oxidase enzyme is exposed to oxygen. The food turns brown as a result of oxidation. Lemon juice applied to exposed surfaces creates a barrier that stops the browning process. Additionally, it has been discovered that lemon juice lowers blood pressure and bread's impact on blood sugar.

Bottomline

You need vitamin C for a variety of functions, including improving the health of your immune system, connective tissue, heart, and blood vessels. It can be harmful to your health if you don't consume enough of this vitamin.

Vitamin C is present in a wide range of fruits and vegetables, and may even be present in quantities greater than in citrus fruits, despite the fact that the latter may be the most well-known source of it.

A diet high in vitamin C is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle and the prevention of many diseases.

